Heparin: How Leading Players Are Decoding The Impact Of Coronavirus On Heparin Industry?

HeparinHeparin, a highly sulfated glycosaminoglycan, is widely used as an injectable anticoagulant, and has the highest negative charge density of any known biological molecule. It can also be used to form an inner anticoagulant surface on various experimental and medical devices such as test tubes and renal dialysis machine

Heparin API is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots. With the accelerated pace of life and increasing aging population, global morbidity and mortality of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease are increased year by year. Heparin API is an efficient solution to those diseases.

Raw materials of Heparin API are mainly porcine intestine, bovine lung and bovine intestine, etc. China pig slaughter amount accounted for more than 50% of the world. It has most abundant raw material resources all over the world.

The classification of Heparin includes Heparin Sodium, Heparin Calcium and Othersand the proportion of Heparin Sodium in 2016 is about 88%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Heparin is widely used UFH and LMWH. The most proportion of Heparin is used in LMWH, and the proportion in 2016 is 88.9%

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following Europe, United Stated is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 36%.

Market competition is not intense. Hepalink, Bioibérica, Changshan Pharm, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Heparin Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Heparin was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Heparin Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Heparin market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Heparin generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Hepalink, Changshan Pharm, Qianhong Bio-pharma, Opocrin, Pfizer, Aspen Oss, King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical, Bioibérica, Dongcheng Biochemicals, Jiulong Biochemicals, Tiandong, Xinbai, Yino Pharma, Deebio,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Heparin Sodium, Heparin Calcium, Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• UFH, LMWH,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Heparin, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Heparin market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Heparin from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Heparin market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heparin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Heparin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Heparin Sodium

1.2.3 Heparin Calcium

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Heparin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 UFH

1.3.3 LMWH

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Heparin Production

2.1 Global Heparin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Heparin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Heparin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Heparin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Heparin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Heparin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Heparin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Heparin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Heparin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Heparin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Heparin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Heparin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Heparin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Heparin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Heparin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Heparin Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Heparin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heparin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Heparin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heparin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Heparin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Heparin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Heparin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Heparin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Heparin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Heparin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Heparin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Heparin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Heparin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Heparin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Heparin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Heparin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Heparin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Heparin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Heparin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Heparin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Heparin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Heparin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Heparin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Heparin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Heparin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Heparin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Heparin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Heparin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Heparin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Heparin Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Heparin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Heparin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Heparin Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Heparin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Heparin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Heparin Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Heparin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Heparin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Heparin Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Heparin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Heparin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Heparin Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Heparin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Heparin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Heparin Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Heparin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Heparin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Heparin Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Heparin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Heparin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Heparin Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Heparin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Heparin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Heparin Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Heparin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Heparin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Heparin Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Heparin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Heparin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Heparin Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Heparin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Heparin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Heparin Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Heparin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Heparin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Heparin Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heparin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heparin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Heparin Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heparin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heparin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Heparin Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Heparin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Heparin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Hepalink

12.1.1 Hepalink Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hepalink Overview

12.1.3 Hepalink Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hepalink Heparin Product Description

12.1.5 Hepalink Related Developments

12.2 Changshan Pharm

12.2.1 Changshan Pharm Corporation Information

12.2.2 Changshan Pharm Overview

12.2.3 Changshan Pharm Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Changshan Pharm Heparin Product Description

12.2.5 Changshan Pharm Related Developments

12.3 Qianhong Bio-pharma

12.3.1 Qianhong Bio-pharma Corporation Information

12.3.2 Qianhong Bio-pharma Overview

12.3.3 Qianhong Bio-pharma Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Qianhong Bio-pharma Heparin Product Description

12.3.5 Qianhong Bio-pharma Related Developments

12.4 Opocrin

12.4.1 Opocrin Corporation Information

12.4.2 Opocrin Overview

12.4.3 Opocrin Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Opocrin Heparin Product Description

12.4.5 Opocrin Related Developments

12.5 Pfizer

12.5.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

12.5.2 Pfizer Overview

12.5.3 Pfizer Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Pfizer Heparin Product Description

12.5.5 Pfizer Related Developments

12.6 Aspen Oss

12.6.1 Aspen Oss Corporation Information

12.6.2 Aspen Oss Overview

12.6.3 Aspen Oss Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Aspen Oss Heparin Product Description

12.6.5 Aspen Oss Related Developments

12.7 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical

12.7.1 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

12.7.2 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Overview

12.7.3 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Heparin Product Description

12.7.5 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Related Developments

12.8 Bioibérica

12.8.1 Bioibérica Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bioibérica Overview

12.8.3 Bioibérica Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bioibérica Heparin Product Description

12.8.5 Bioibérica Related Developments

12.9 Dongcheng Biochemicals

12.9.1 Dongcheng Biochemicals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dongcheng Biochemicals Overview

12.9.3 Dongcheng Biochemicals Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dongcheng Biochemicals Heparin Product Description

12.9.5 Dongcheng Biochemicals Related Developments

12.10 Jiulong Biochemicals

12.10.1 Jiulong Biochemicals Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jiulong Biochemicals Overview

12.10.3 Jiulong Biochemicals Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jiulong Biochemicals Heparin Product Description

12.10.5 Jiulong Biochemicals Related Developments

12.11 Tiandong

12.11.1 Tiandong Corporation Information

12.11.2 Tiandong Overview

12.11.3 Tiandong Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Tiandong Heparin Product Description

12.11.5 Tiandong Related Developments

12.12 Xinbai

12.12.1 Xinbai Corporation Information

12.12.2 Xinbai Overview

12.12.3 Xinbai Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Xinbai Heparin Product Description

12.12.5 Xinbai Related Developments

12.13 Yino Pharma

12.13.1 Yino Pharma Corporation Information

12.13.2 Yino Pharma Overview

12.13.3 Yino Pharma Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Yino Pharma Heparin Product Description

12.13.5 Yino Pharma Related Developments

12.14 Deebio

12.14.1 Deebio Corporation Information

12.14.2 Deebio Overview

12.14.3 Deebio Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Deebio Heparin Product Description

12.14.5 Deebio Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Heparin Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Heparin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Heparin Production Mode & Process

13.4 Heparin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Heparin Sales Channels

13.4.2 Heparin Distributors

13.5 Heparin Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Heparin Industry Trends

14.2 Heparin Market Drivers

14.3 Heparin Market Challenges

14.4 Heparin Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Heparin Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

