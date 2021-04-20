Heparin: How Leading Players Are Decoding The Impact Of Coronavirus On Heparin Industry?
“
HeparinHeparin, a highly sulfated glycosaminoglycan, is widely used as an injectable anticoagulant, and has the highest negative charge density of any known biological molecule. It can also be used to form an inner anticoagulant surface on various experimental and medical devices such as test tubes and renal dialysis machine
Heparin API is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots. With the accelerated pace of life and increasing aging population, global morbidity and mortality of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease are increased year by year. Heparin API is an efficient solution to those diseases.
Raw materials of Heparin API are mainly porcine intestine, bovine lung and bovine intestine, etc. China pig slaughter amount accounted for more than 50% of the world. It has most abundant raw material resources all over the world.
The classification of Heparin includes Heparin Sodium, Heparin Calcium and Othersand the proportion of Heparin Sodium in 2016 is about 88%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Heparin is widely used UFH and LMWH. The most proportion of Heparin is used in LMWH, and the proportion in 2016 is 88.9%
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following Europe, United Stated is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 36%.
Market competition is not intense. Hepalink, Bioibérica, Changshan Pharm, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The Heparin Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Heparin was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Heparin Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Heparin market majors.
Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225905
This survey takes into account the value of Heparin generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Hepalink, Changshan Pharm, Qianhong Bio-pharma, Opocrin, Pfizer, Aspen Oss, King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical, Bioibérica, Dongcheng Biochemicals, Jiulong Biochemicals, Tiandong, Xinbai, Yino Pharma, Deebio,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Heparin Sodium, Heparin Calcium, Other,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• UFH, LMWH,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Heparin, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225905
The Heparin market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Heparin from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Heparin market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
Get Detailed Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heparin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heparin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Heparin Sodium
1.2.3 Heparin Calcium
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heparin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 UFH
1.3.3 LMWH
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Heparin Production
2.1 Global Heparin Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Heparin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Heparin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Heparin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Heparin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Heparin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Heparin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Heparin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Heparin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Heparin Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Heparin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Heparin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Heparin Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Heparin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Heparin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Heparin Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Heparin Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heparin Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Heparin Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Heparin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heparin Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Heparin Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Heparin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Heparin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Heparin Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Heparin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Heparin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Heparin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Heparin Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Heparin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Heparin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Heparin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Heparin Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Heparin Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Heparin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Heparin Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Heparin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Heparin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Heparin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Heparin Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Heparin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Heparin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Heparin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Heparin Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Heparin Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Heparin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Heparin Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Heparin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Heparin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Heparin Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Heparin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Heparin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Heparin Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Heparin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Heparin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Heparin Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Heparin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Heparin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Heparin Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Heparin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Heparin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Heparin Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Heparin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Heparin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Heparin Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Heparin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Heparin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Heparin Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Heparin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Heparin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Heparin Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Heparin Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Heparin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Heparin Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Heparin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Heparin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Heparin Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Heparin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Heparin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Heparin Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Heparin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Heparin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Heparin Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heparin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heparin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Heparin Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heparin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heparin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Heparin Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Heparin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Heparin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Hepalink
12.1.1 Hepalink Corporation Information
12.1.2 Hepalink Overview
12.1.3 Hepalink Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Hepalink Heparin Product Description
12.1.5 Hepalink Related Developments
12.2 Changshan Pharm
12.2.1 Changshan Pharm Corporation Information
12.2.2 Changshan Pharm Overview
12.2.3 Changshan Pharm Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Changshan Pharm Heparin Product Description
12.2.5 Changshan Pharm Related Developments
12.3 Qianhong Bio-pharma
12.3.1 Qianhong Bio-pharma Corporation Information
12.3.2 Qianhong Bio-pharma Overview
12.3.3 Qianhong Bio-pharma Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Qianhong Bio-pharma Heparin Product Description
12.3.5 Qianhong Bio-pharma Related Developments
12.4 Opocrin
12.4.1 Opocrin Corporation Information
12.4.2 Opocrin Overview
12.4.3 Opocrin Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Opocrin Heparin Product Description
12.4.5 Opocrin Related Developments
12.5 Pfizer
12.5.1 Pfizer Corporation Information
12.5.2 Pfizer Overview
12.5.3 Pfizer Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Pfizer Heparin Product Description
12.5.5 Pfizer Related Developments
12.6 Aspen Oss
12.6.1 Aspen Oss Corporation Information
12.6.2 Aspen Oss Overview
12.6.3 Aspen Oss Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Aspen Oss Heparin Product Description
12.6.5 Aspen Oss Related Developments
12.7 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical
12.7.1 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
12.7.2 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Overview
12.7.3 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Heparin Product Description
12.7.5 King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Related Developments
12.8 Bioibérica
12.8.1 Bioibérica Corporation Information
12.8.2 Bioibérica Overview
12.8.3 Bioibérica Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Bioibérica Heparin Product Description
12.8.5 Bioibérica Related Developments
12.9 Dongcheng Biochemicals
12.9.1 Dongcheng Biochemicals Corporation Information
12.9.2 Dongcheng Biochemicals Overview
12.9.3 Dongcheng Biochemicals Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Dongcheng Biochemicals Heparin Product Description
12.9.5 Dongcheng Biochemicals Related Developments
12.10 Jiulong Biochemicals
12.10.1 Jiulong Biochemicals Corporation Information
12.10.2 Jiulong Biochemicals Overview
12.10.3 Jiulong Biochemicals Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Jiulong Biochemicals Heparin Product Description
12.10.5 Jiulong Biochemicals Related Developments
12.11 Tiandong
12.11.1 Tiandong Corporation Information
12.11.2 Tiandong Overview
12.11.3 Tiandong Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Tiandong Heparin Product Description
12.11.5 Tiandong Related Developments
12.12 Xinbai
12.12.1 Xinbai Corporation Information
12.12.2 Xinbai Overview
12.12.3 Xinbai Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Xinbai Heparin Product Description
12.12.5 Xinbai Related Developments
12.13 Yino Pharma
12.13.1 Yino Pharma Corporation Information
12.13.2 Yino Pharma Overview
12.13.3 Yino Pharma Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Yino Pharma Heparin Product Description
12.13.5 Yino Pharma Related Developments
12.14 Deebio
12.14.1 Deebio Corporation Information
12.14.2 Deebio Overview
12.14.3 Deebio Heparin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Deebio Heparin Product Description
12.14.5 Deebio Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Heparin Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Heparin Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Heparin Production Mode & Process
13.4 Heparin Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Heparin Sales Channels
13.4.2 Heparin Distributors
13.5 Heparin Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Heparin Industry Trends
14.2 Heparin Market Drivers
14.3 Heparin Market Challenges
14.4 Heparin Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Heparin Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225905
Therefore, Heparin Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Heparin.”