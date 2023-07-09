Henry Kamm, Pulitzer-Winning New York Times Journalist, Dies at 98

Henry Kamm, a former Pulitzer Prize-winning international correspondent for The New York Instances who coated Chilly Battle diplomacy in Europe and the Soviet Union, famine in Africa, and wars and genocide in Indochina, died on Sunday in Paris. He was 98.

Mr. Kamm’s son Thomas confirmed the loss of life, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

From the continent he had fled at 15 to flee Nazi persecution throughout World Battle II, to the battlefields and killing fields of Indochina, Mr. Kamm was the consummate star of The Instances’s international workers: a quick, correct, trendy author, fluent in 5 languages, with international contacts and reportorial instincts that discovered human dramas and historic views within the day’s information.

His early displacement deeply influenced his 47-year profession with The Instances, Thomas Kamm, a former Wall Road Journal correspondent, mentioned in an e mail in 2017. It “explains the curiosity he all the time confirmed all through his journalistic profession for refugees, dissidents, these with out a voice and the downtrodden,” he mentioned.

Henry Kamm received the 1978 Pulitzer Prize in worldwide reporting for articles on the plight of refugees from Indochina who fled their war-torn homelands in 1977 and braved the South China Sea. Many sailed for months in small, unsafe fishing boats, struggling horrendous privations, solely to search out themselves undesirable on any shore.