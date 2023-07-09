Henry Kamm, Pulitzer-Winning New York Times Journalist, Dies at 98

Mr. Kamm later wrote two books about Asia. In “Dragon Ascending: Vietnam and the Vietnamese” (1996), he portrayed a nation struggling beneath communism and recapitulated its warfare with the USA within the perspective of a 4,000-year historical past.

His e book “Cambodia: Report From a Stricken Land” (1998) traced that nation’s descent into barbarity, from the homicide of hundreds of thousands of its personal residents by the Khmer Rouge within the late Nineteen Seventies via the many years of financial and social struggling that adopted.

“Kamm’s account of Cambodia’s lengthy tragedy is spare, blunt and offended,” Arnold R. Isaacs wrote in The New York Occasions Guide Overview. “Primarily based virtually fully on his personal reporting, it attracts little if any materials from the work of different journalists and historians. That this seems to be a energy, not a weak point, is a tribute to the standard of Kamm’s journalism over time.”

He was born Hans Kamm in Breslau, Germany (now Wroclaw in Poland) on June 3, 1925, to Rudolf and Paula (Wischnewski) Kamm. The boy grew up fluent in German and Polish.

His Jewish father was arrested in Nazi roundups of Jews following the occasions of Crystal Night time in November 1939, however was launched from the Buchenwald focus camp given that he go away Germany, which he did in late 1939, making his method to England and the USA, the place he settled. Hans and his mom, after a protracted, fearful watch for visas in Breslau, crossed Europe in a sealed practice to Portugal and reached New York on a Portuguese ship in 1941.

Hans attended George Washington Excessive Faculty within the Washington Heights part of Manhattan and discovered English. In 1943, he was naturalized as an American citizen beneath the identify Henry Kamm. Turning 18, he enlisted within the World Conflict II Military and fought the Germans in Belgium and France, the place he discovered French.

Discharged in 1946, he attended New York College and graduated in 1949 with a level in English. Impressed by his information of overseas affairs and language expertise, The Occasions employed him as a replica boy.