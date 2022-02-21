Henry Cavill is having a great time at Warhammer HQ

Everyone knows Henry Cavill for his role as Superman or as Geralt de Riv in the Netflix series The Witcher. But the actor is also a nerd! He had also caused panic on the internet when he posted a video on social media of himself editing his PC. He’s also a huge fan of video games and the Warhammer franchise in particular. For this reason, Cavill decided to treat himself to the headquarters of Games Workshop, the publisher of the franchise, this weekend.

A true Warhammer fan

In fact, this Friday, February 18th, Henry Cavill had the opportunity to visit Games Workshop’s Warhammer World, the company’s UK headquarters. Several members of the company shared this meeting with the actor on social networks and a priori both the employees and the actor had a great time. Almost all published news confirm the availability and sympathy of Geralt de Riv’s interpreter.

I was lucky enough to meet the legendary #HenryCavill today.

Really nice guy who loves #warhammer pic.twitter.com/Jb0RkbBfE3

February 18, 2022

It was our pleasure today to show Warhammer superfan Henry Cavill the home of Warhammer. Little-known fact about Henry: He has the hero keyword and a 2+ saving throw. pic.twitter.com/qJr2n3b1uG

February 18, 2022

Get a man who looks at you the way this guy looks at Henry Cavill. u2764ufe0f‍ud83dudd25 pic.twitter.com/9uMRyDSCqm

February 19, 2022

This isn’t the first time the British actor has shown his passion for the Warhammer universe, a franchise that originated in the ’80s and is all about staging epic battles with armies of hand-painted miniatures. It also inspired Warcraft and subsequently gave rise to World of Warcraft.

Last December, Henry Cavill was a guest on The Graham Norton Show and the host spoke about the actor’s hobbies, one of which is painting Warhammer miniatures. He had revealed this passion to us during confinement. During the show, the presenter got his hands dirty confusing Warhammer and World of Warcraft… A mistake Henry Cavill promptly corrected live!

And as a true fan of the franchise, Henry Cavill even got a nice gift from the game developers Total War: Warhammer 2 in 2020 when The Warden & the Paunch DLC was released, in which he is an Easter egg with a High Elf tutor named Cavill.

For all the actor’s fans, if you haven’t seen him yet, you can find Henry Cavill in Season 2 of The Witcher, available on Netflix since December 17th.