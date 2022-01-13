Henry Cavill couldn’t play the Goblet of Fire character

In 2005 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was released, the fourth part of the cinematographic adventures of the little wizard by JK Rowling. A pivotal film that takes the saga on a darker path, introducing new key characters in the process. Among them one could have made use of the qualities of the actor Henry Cavill, internationally known since Man of Steel and his role as Superman.

a bad fate

With Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the world’s most famous witch saga is about to return to the Dark Mark, the collective symbol of Voldemort, the supposedly missing dark magician. A sign that appears after a Death Eater attack during the Quidditch World Cup. However, the tranquility of Hogwarts is again impressed by the holding of the Triwizard Tournament, in which the three European schools of magic compete against each other through their respective champions. And for the first time, the Goblet of Fire names a fourth participant: Harry Potter.

Hogwarts therefore has to contend with two candidates if the others only host one, an advantage that will allow it to shine, or almost. Several key characters are introduced in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The viewers discover characters like Barty Croupton Sr., Alastor Moody or Cedric Diggory. Although Diggory doesn’t stay in the saga long, the fault of a staunch Peter Pettigrew, he remains a key figure in this fourth installment. The Hogwarts champion Diggory is already featured in the books in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Although the movie adaptations delayed its introduction, Diggory remains a highly regarded character in the franchise despite his relatively low screen time.

cedric diggory played by henry cavill?

And for good reason he’s played by actor Robert Pattinson, better known as the performer of Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise and soon to be Batman in Matt Reeves’ next film slated for this year. However, Cedric Diggory may have been interpreted by another leading Hollywood actor: Henry Cavill. Indeed, for the cast of the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, production turns its back on, if not mentioned, Joe Livermore (the actor and stuntman who lends his features to Diggory’s brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) and searches a real headliner.

Auditions are conducted and, despite the presence of Cavill, Pattinson wins the role. A second defeat for the interpreter of Geralt de Riv on Netflix, who had to swallow his pride after the auditions for Twilight – where Pattinson is preferred to him for the role of Edward. And if Pattinson showed up at the audition for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, it was in part because one of the casting directors felt bad when he saw him from the final cut of Vanity Fair, the fair. The latter shares with him while the audition for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is in progress, Pattinson goes there and wins her in the end.

What about Henry Cavill in this story? The British actor will end up multiplying the small roles before joining the cast on The Tudors, in which he is best known for the role of Charles Brandon. Then followed in 2013 his interpretation of Superman in Man of Steel, then Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), The Witcher (2019) and Enola Holmes (2020). And if you’re wondering what the character of Cedric Diggory might have looked like with the features of Henry Cavill, a fan let his artistic talents speak for themselves, to our delight.