Hemp Seeds Market: industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Hemp SeedsHemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature's perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

In the last several years, Global market of Hemp Seeds was experienced an upward trend rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.48% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Global Revenue of Hemp Seeds is nearly 332 M USD; the actual Sales is about 21015 MT.

The Hemp Seeds Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Hemp Seeds was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Hemp Seeds Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Hemp Seeds market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Hemp Seeds generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Manitoba Harvest, Agropro, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, Canah International, GIGO Food, North American Hemp & Grain Co., Deep Nature Project, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, GFR Ingredients, Navitas Organics, Yishutang, Naturally Splendid, HempFlax, Green Source Organics, BAFA neu GmbH, Aos Products, Suyash Herbs,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Hemp Oil, Hemp Seed Cakes, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Hemp Seeds, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Hemp Seeds market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Hemp Seeds from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Hemp Seeds market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Whole Hemp Seed

1.2.3 Hulled Hemp Seed

1.2.4 Hemp Seed Oil

1.2.5 Hemp Protein Powder

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hemp Oil

1.3.3 Hemp Seed Cakes

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Hemp Seeds Production

2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Hemp Seeds Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Hemp Seeds Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Hemp Seeds Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Hemp Seeds Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Hemp Seeds Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Hemp Seeds Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Hemp Seeds Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Hemp Seeds Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Hemp Seeds Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Hemp Seeds Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Hemp Seeds Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Hemp Seeds Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Hemp Seeds Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Hemp Seeds Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hemp Seeds Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Hemp Seeds Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Hemp Seeds Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hemp Seeds Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Hemp Seeds Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Hemp Seeds Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Hemp Seeds Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Hemp Seeds Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hemp Seeds Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hemp Seeds Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Hemp Seeds Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hemp Seeds Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Hemp Seeds Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Hemp Seeds Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Hemp Seeds Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Hemp Seeds Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Hemp Seeds Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Hemp Seeds Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hemp Seeds Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Hemp Seeds Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Hemp Seeds Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Hemp Seeds Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Hemp Seeds Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Hemp Seeds Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Hemp Seeds Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Hemp Seeds Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Hemp Seeds Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Hemp Seeds Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Hemp Seeds Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Hemp Seeds Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Hemp Seeds Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Hemp Seeds Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Hemp Seeds Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Hemp Seeds Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Hemp Seeds Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Hemp Seeds Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Hemp Seeds Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Hemp Seeds Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Hemp Seeds Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Hemp Seeds Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hemp Seeds Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hemp Seeds Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Hemp Seeds Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Hemp Seeds Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Hemp Seeds Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hemp Seeds Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Hemp Seeds Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Hemp Seeds Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Hemp Seeds Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Hemp Seeds Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Hemp Seeds Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Hemp Seeds Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Hemp Seeds Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Hemp Seeds Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Manitoba Harvest

12.1.1 Manitoba Harvest Corporation Information

12.1.2 Manitoba Harvest Overview

12.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.1.5 Manitoba Harvest Related Developments

12.2 Agropro

12.2.1 Agropro Corporation Information

12.2.2 Agropro Overview

12.2.3 Agropro Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Agropro Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.2.5 Agropro Related Developments

12.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

12.3.1 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Overview

12.3.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.3.5 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Related Developments

12.4 Canah International

12.4.1 Canah International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Canah International Overview

12.4.3 Canah International Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Canah International Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.4.5 Canah International Related Developments

12.5 GIGO Food

12.5.1 GIGO Food Corporation Information

12.5.2 GIGO Food Overview

12.5.3 GIGO Food Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GIGO Food Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.5.5 GIGO Food Related Developments

12.6 North American Hemp & Grain Co.

12.6.1 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Corporation Information

12.6.2 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Overview

12.6.3 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.6.5 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Related Developments

12.7 Deep Nature Project

12.7.1 Deep Nature Project Corporation Information

12.7.2 Deep Nature Project Overview

12.7.3 Deep Nature Project Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Deep Nature Project Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.7.5 Deep Nature Project Related Developments

12.8 Yunnan Industrial Hemp

12.8.1 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Overview

12.8.3 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.8.5 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Related Developments

12.9 GFR Ingredients

12.9.1 GFR Ingredients Corporation Information

12.9.2 GFR Ingredients Overview

12.9.3 GFR Ingredients Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 GFR Ingredients Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.9.5 GFR Ingredients Related Developments

12.10 Navitas Organics

12.10.1 Navitas Organics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Navitas Organics Overview

12.10.3 Navitas Organics Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Navitas Organics Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.10.5 Navitas Organics Related Developments

12.11 Yishutang

12.11.1 Yishutang Corporation Information

12.11.2 Yishutang Overview

12.11.3 Yishutang Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Yishutang Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.11.5 Yishutang Related Developments

12.12 Naturally Splendid

12.12.1 Naturally Splendid Corporation Information

12.12.2 Naturally Splendid Overview

12.12.3 Naturally Splendid Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Naturally Splendid Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.12.5 Naturally Splendid Related Developments

12.13 HempFlax

12.13.1 HempFlax Corporation Information

12.13.2 HempFlax Overview

12.13.3 HempFlax Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 HempFlax Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.13.5 HempFlax Related Developments

12.14 Green Source Organics

12.14.1 Green Source Organics Corporation Information

12.14.2 Green Source Organics Overview

12.14.3 Green Source Organics Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Green Source Organics Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.14.5 Green Source Organics Related Developments

12.15 BAFA neu GmbH

12.15.1 BAFA neu GmbH Corporation Information

12.15.2 BAFA neu GmbH Overview

12.15.3 BAFA neu GmbH Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 BAFA neu GmbH Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.15.5 BAFA neu GmbH Related Developments

12.16 Aos Products

12.16.1 Aos Products Corporation Information

12.16.2 Aos Products Overview

12.16.3 Aos Products Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Aos Products Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.16.5 Aos Products Related Developments

12.17 Suyash Herbs

12.17.1 Suyash Herbs Corporation Information

12.17.2 Suyash Herbs Overview

12.17.3 Suyash Herbs Hemp Seeds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Suyash Herbs Hemp Seeds Product Description

12.17.5 Suyash Herbs Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Hemp Seeds Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Hemp Seeds Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Hemp Seeds Production Mode & Process

13.4 Hemp Seeds Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Hemp Seeds Sales Channels

13.4.2 Hemp Seeds Distributors

13.5 Hemp Seeds Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Hemp Seeds Industry Trends

14.2 Hemp Seeds Market Drivers

14.3 Hemp Seeds Market Challenges

14.4 Hemp Seeds Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Hemp Seeds Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Hemp Seeds Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Hemp Seeds.”