Hemp Seed Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2026

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Hempco Inc, Ecofibre, HempFlax Group B.V., GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Konoplex, Hemp Oil Canada, Proteus Solutions GbR, Colorado Hemp Works LLC, Canah, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd, South Hemp Tecno, MH medical hemp, Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, Green Source MKT, Hush Brands Inc., NAVITAS ORGANICS, GFR Ingredients Ltd among others.

Global hemp seed market is expected to rise from 319.00 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 322.00 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hemp seeds over traditional herbal seeds is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Hemp is often termed as marijuana. Hemp is grown in northern hemisphere which requires about 3-4 months for maturation. The seeds produced from hemp are used for the consumption purpose with wider application in food products such as hemp cheese, hemp milk and hemp oil. Continuous countercurrent reactor technology is used in manufacturing of hemp based product. Hemp field botanicals launched hemp-based CBD oral oils and face oils having high degree of purity, safety and quality.

Conducts Overall HEMP SEED Market Segmentation:

By Source (Conventional and Organic),

Forms (Shelled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Protein, Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Protein Powder, Others),

Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Personal Care Products, Others),

Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Liht Cannabis Corp., had introduced PureCloud 9 which is a hemp seed oil based skincare products. This launch will help the company to the expansion of full line of CBD health and wellness products

In October 2018, Anavii Market had announced the collaboration with Space Tango for the research and to assess the biomedical applications of hemp-derived products in microgravity. This resulted into increase in product portfolio and revenue of the company. This will also strengthen its geographical presence.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Hemp Seed Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Hemp Seed Market

Major Developments in the Hemp Seed Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Hemp Seed Industry

Competitive Landscape of Hemp Seed Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Hemp Seed Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Hemp Seed Market

Hemp Seed Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2026

Hemp Seed Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2026

Hemp Seed Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2026

Hemp Seed Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2026

