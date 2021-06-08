Hemp Pulp Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2027
Global Hemp Pulp Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Hemp Pulp seed oil is used in lubricants, paints, inks, fuel, and plastics. The growing awareness among consumers of the benefits which are associated with hemp products. The product is a rich and healthy source of amino acids and proteins, omega-3 and omega-6. These nutrients contribute to insulin balance, cardiac function, mood stability, and skin and joint health that is expected to complement growth in the industry. Hemp oil is used as an ingredient for body care products, such as lotions, moisturizers, and shampoos, and is sold as a nutritional supplement in health food stores. The increasing use of Hemp Pulp in various industries, such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, food, drinks, personal care, construction & materials, furniture and paper, is expected to drive the Hemp Pulp market over the forecast period.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1066
According to hemp basics, 1 acre of hemp produces as much paper as 2 to 4 acres of trees on an annual basis. Complex regulatory framework for industrial hemp usage is the restraining factor. Hemp-related regulations involving cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) remain highly variable from state to state, leading to further complications associated with commodity trading. New developments in hemp industry is the opportunity factor. University of Connecticut researchers published a 2010 report stating that hemp biodiesel has a high conversion efficiency of around 97 per cent.
The regional analysis of global Hemp Pulp market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In 2018 the Asia Pacific market represented the largest share. This dominance is attributed to the extensive textile and paper industry production and consumption of hemp fiber. In the Asia Pacific region, the booming market for cosmetics and personal care products and the legalization of industrial hemp in food supplements are estimated to drive market growth. The European region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to an increase in the consumption of hemp seeds as food and their full use in other foods such as smoothies, yogurt, cereals and bars, mostly in Germany and Netherlands. Legalization of industrial hemp in the European region is expected to drive the industrial hemp market in the coming years
Major market player included in this report are:
Celesa
Crane & Co
Cheney Pulp
Schweitzer-Mauduit International
PureHemp
Natural Emphasis, Ltd
Hempco
Ecofibre
Hemp Inc.
GenCanna
HempFlax BV
Konoplex Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Tobacco Industry
Food Industry
Electrical & Electronic Industry
Medical & Cosmetics
Bank notes & Security Papers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1066
Target Audience of the Global Hemp Pulp Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors