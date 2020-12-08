Hemp Oil in Animal Feed Application Market (COVID-19 Analysis): Indoor Applications Projected to be the Most Attractive Segment during 2020-2027

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Isodiol International Inc, HempLife Today, Hemp Oil Canada, Canazil, Medical Marijuana, Inc., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, Moon Mother Hemp Company, CV Sciences, Inc., Cavendish Nutrition LLC, Pharmahemp, Gaia Botanicals, LLC, Kazmira, Spring Creek Labs, Dr. Hemp Me., QC Infusion, Hemp Production Services, Hudson Hemp, Green Roads, Royal CBD, and King CBD Company among other domestic and global players.

Hemp oil in animal feed application market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 25.00% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand for hemp oil to provide relief pain, nerve pain, chronic pain, anxiety and sleep disorders drives the hemp oil in animal feed application market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The hemp oil is a protein-rich product that has established to be an exceptional feedstock for cattle is a major factor driving growth of the global hemp oil in animal feed application market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, rising demand for hemp oil across the world owing to high adoption of hemp oil in personal care products and food and beverages industries is another factor expected to support growth of the target market. Increase in disposable income, increasing adoption of hemp oil in many nutraceutical and pharma applications, growing penetration of hemp oil on the e-commerce platform along with rising adoption of hemp oil in the production of lubricants, fuel, paints, and others industrial uses are also adding thrust to the growth of the market. However, the high cost coupled with hemp oil will hinder the growth of the market. To overcome such hindrances, the rapid adoption of hemp seed oil worldwide owing to the presence of fatty acids and nutrients and health beneficial properties related with this oil will cater various lucrative opportunities which will flourish the growth of the hemp oil in animal feed application market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The easy availability of hemp oil substitutes in the market is expected to challenge the growth of the hemp oil in animal feed application market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Conducts Overall HEMP OIL IN ANIMAL FEED APPLICATION Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (CBD Oil, Hemp Essential Oil, Hemp Seed Oil),

Source (Organic, Conventional),

Application (Personal Care Products, Pharma and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Industrial Uses)

The countries covered in the hemp oil in animal feed application market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America dominates the hemp oil in animal feed application market because of the rising adoption of hemp oil-based personal care products and food and beverages in the countries such as US, Canada, France, Italy, UK and Germany. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing requirement for various massage and healing treatments and high adoption of hemp oil based anti-aging products in the region.

