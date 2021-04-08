Hemostats Market Share 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hemostats Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hemostats market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Hemostats are the medical devices that compress blood vessels and reduce the flow of blood or other fluids. They are majorly used during surgical procedures to control bleeding in patients. Hemostatic agents enable faster wound healing, reduce operative time, enhance patient’s recovery, and help in treating anticoagulated patients. Various surgical hemostatic agents are available based on different compositions, immunogenicity, and the mechanism of action, application and adherence.

Market Trends

The growing prevalence of chronic blood-related disorders, cesarean deliveries, fatal injuries, organ surgeries, etc., is primarily driving the demand for hemostats to reduce blood loss. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the development of absorbable adjunctive hemostats that help in controlling disruptive bleeding more efficiently than the conventional devices. Additionally, the growing utilization of nano- and micro-materials for treating uncontrolled hemorrhage and internal bleeding is also augmenting the market growth. Several manufacturers have introduced advanced laparoscopic hemostats to enhance surgical operations quality and facilitate less invasive procedures, which are further expected to drive the global market.

Hemostats 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arch Therapeutics Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen Aktiengesell

R. Bard Inc.

GELITA MEDICAL GmbH

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Z-Medica LLC.

Breakup by Product:

Thrombin Based

Combination Based

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based

Gelatin Based

Collagen Based

Breakup by Application:

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Matrix and Gel Hemostats

Sheet and Pad Hemostats

Sponge Hemostats

Powder Hemostats

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

