Hemostats Market Share 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hemostats Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hemostats market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Hemostats are the medical devices that compress blood vessels and reduce the flow of blood or other fluids. They are majorly used during surgical procedures to control bleeding in patients. Hemostatic agents enable faster wound healing, reduce operative time, enhance patient’s recovery, and help in treating anticoagulated patients. Various surgical hemostatic agents are available based on different compositions, immunogenicity, and the mechanism of action, application and adherence.
Market Trends
The growing prevalence of chronic blood-related disorders, cesarean deliveries, fatal injuries, organ surgeries, etc., is primarily driving the demand for hemostats to reduce blood loss. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the development of absorbable adjunctive hemostats that help in controlling disruptive bleeding more efficiently than the conventional devices. Additionally, the growing utilization of nano- and micro-materials for treating uncontrolled hemorrhage and internal bleeding is also augmenting the market growth. Several manufacturers have introduced advanced laparoscopic hemostats to enhance surgical operations quality and facilitate less invasive procedures, which are further expected to drive the global market.
Hemostats 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Arch Therapeutics Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Braun Melsungen Aktiengesell
- R. Bard Inc.
- GELITA MEDICAL GmbH
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Z-Medica LLC.
Breakup by Product:
- Thrombin Based
- Combination Based
- Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based
- Gelatin Based
- Collagen Based
Breakup by Application:
- Orthopedic Surgery
- General Surgery
- Neurological Surgery
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- Reconstructive Surgery
- Gynecological Surgery
- Others
Breakup by Formulation:
- Matrix and Gel Hemostats
- Sheet and Pad Hemostats
- Sponge Hemostats
- Powder Hemostats
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
