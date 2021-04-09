Hemorrhoids Treatment Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Himalaya Wellness, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

DBMR has published a market research report on the Hemorrhoids Treatment market considering the changes in the market dynamics owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers a detailed overview of the historic events and the latest developments that have shaped the market forecast till 2027. The report gives facts about market investment policies, regional trends with top manufacturers outlook. The report on the global Hemorrhoids Treatment industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Hemorrhoids Treatment market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges. The areas covered in the large scale Hemorrhoids Treatment report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Internal Hemorrhoids

External Hemorrhoids

By Treatment

Medication

Devices

Surgery

By Drugs

Topical Steroids Hydrocortisone

Topical Anesthetics Lidocaine Pramoxine Dibucaine

Others

By Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Hemorrhoid Laser Probes

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Hemorrhoids also known as piles are inflamed, swollen veins located in the anal canal and cause a strong sense of irritation in the form of both pain and itchiness. It is common gastrointestinal disorder however, not life-threatening but can limit social activities and have a negative impact on the quality of life.

According to the statistics published in the Citius Pharmaceuticals, an estimated U.S. population of hemorrhoids nearly 5% of the population, with up to 10 million patients annually reporting symptoms of hemorrhoid disease. These growing incidence and prevalence of sedentary lifestyle is drive the market growth

Market Drivers

Widespread prevalence of hemorrhoids worldwide is drive the market

Adoption of sedentary lifestyle and poor fiber intake in diet is driving the growth of this market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Growing cases of chronic constipation which may lead to hemorrhoids is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Inadequate knowledge and preparedness for medical treatment due to a feeling of embarrassment is hinders the growth of the market

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable is hamper the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hemorrhoids treatment market are Medline Industries, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, TRIFECTA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, LLC, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Peritech Pharma, Himalaya Wellness, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others

In February 2018, TRIFECTA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, LLC has introduced a traditional Chinese medicine named Mayinglong, an ointment to the United States for the treatment of hemorrhoid. It is well recognized that the Traditional Chinese medicine principles have been contributed significantly holistic approach to the health care now with the introduction easy-to-apply ointment formulation will help patients suffering from hemorrhoid throughout the United States.

In February 2018, Peritech Pharma entered into distribution agreement with Latam BD Group to commercialize over-the counter products PP-110 for hemorrhoids and PP-120 for anal itching in the Brazil and 23 other countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. This collaboration enhances the drugs availability and hence benefits the patients suffering from hemorrhoids.

