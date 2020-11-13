Hemoglobin Testing Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Up To 2020 – 2026 | Abbott; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Market research analysis is one of the finest options to resolve business challenges quickly by saving lot of time. The research work, market insights and analysis is carried out thoroughly in this report that puts forth marketplace clearly into the centre of attention. A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Hemoglobin Testing Market research report world-class. This business report gives an actionable market insight to the clients with which sustainable and profitable business strategies can be created. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, sales volume, and market share are also estimated in the report.

Global hemoglobin testing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the accurate detection of various other diseases prevalent with low hemoglobin levels.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Abbott Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd EKF Diagnostics Siemens Healthcare GmbH Thermo Fisher Scientific ACON Laboratories, Biomedomics Inc Hemosure, HUMASIS.COM Immunostics Germaine Laboratories, Portea Medical LifeSign LLC Medixbiochemica NanoEnTek Quidel Corporation Rtalabs SA Scientific TCS BiosciencesBiohit Oyj Microgen Nova Biomedical and STRECK, among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Deep analysis about market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Hemoglobin Testing Market.

Market Definition: Global Hemoglobin Testing Market

Hemoglobin testing is the process of carrying out diagnostic tests to detect the levels of hemoglobin in the patient’s blood. Hemoglobin’s importance for providing essential nutrients and oxygen to the human body is immeasurable and hence the requirement for accurate monitoring and detection of hemoglobin levels is essential. These tests generally do not require any special requests and can be carried out on the blood samples extracted from the patient.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of diabetic population globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of home-based diagnostic tests is expected to drive the growth of the market

Advancements in technology resulting in rapid result detection is also expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High levels of costs associated with the medical devices and concerns regarding the high maintenance costs of these systems is expected to hinder its adoption rate

Absence of detection of other molecular components other than hemoglobin levels with this tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Danaher’s HemoCue announced that they had received US FDA’s 510(k) clearance for their “HemoCue Hb 801 System”, a rapid diagnostic test capable of detecting hemoglobin levels of patients. This clearance enables the company to provide the product availability to physicians and clinics all across the United States. The product is designed only for in vitro diagnosis and will help the company in providing this advanced technological test to major clinics.

In January 2019, EKF Diagnostics announced that they had agreed with McKesson Medical Surgical Inc. for their “DiaSpect Tm”, their hand-held reagent-free hemoglobin analyzer. The agreement is concluded after the US FDA had given 510(k) clearance to the product in April 2018. The product requires minimal training settings before its utilization while its broad range of utilizations in different healthcare settings makes it an ideal product offering.

