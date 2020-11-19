Hemodialysis Equipments Market 2020 Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario || Top Players – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA , DaVita Inc., Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO Medical Corporation
Hemodialysis Equipments Market
Market Analysis: Global Hemodialysis Equipments Market
The Global Hemodialysis Equipments Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 71.17 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 117.79 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising ESRD patients.
Key Market Competitors: Global Hemodialysis Equipments Market
Some of the key players in the hemodialysis equipments market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA , DaVita Inc., Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Diaverum. Alle Rechte vorbehalten, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., NxStage Medical, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Baxter Pharmaceutical Solutions LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, TERUMO CORPORATION, Rockwell Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, KITA, Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc., AngioDynamics, NxStage System, Diaverum, Dialysis Clinic, Inc., Texas Instruments, GIA Medica, Asahi Kasei Medical.
Market Definition: Global Hemodialysis Equipments Market
Procedure of decontaminating the blood of a person whose kidneys improperly working. This sort of dialysis accomplishes the extracorporeal evacuation of waste items, for example, creatinine and urea and free water from the blood when the kidneys are in a condition of kidney failure. The dialysis equipment market is developing as the quantity of patients is expanding. The interest for financially savvy and versatile dialysis equipment is additionally expanding since end client request is high for ease dialysis machines. Advanced innovation in the therapeutic market is additionally boosting the dialysis equipment business.
Hemodialysis Equipments Market Drivers:
- Growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension and elevating cases of ESRD patients.
- Due to technological advancements and new products launch, dialysis procedures are preferred over renal transplants.
- Rapid growth in geriatric population
Hemodialysis Equipments Market Restraints:
- The major drawback associated with dialysis treatment is the risks and complications involved in the treatment procedure.
- Stringent administrative policies for the endorsement and manufacturing of dialysis items.
- Benefits of renal transplantation procedures, such as low cost solutions and better patient survival rate
Segmentation: Global Hemodialysis Equipments Market
Hemodialysis Equipments Market : By Product Services
- Hemodialysis Products
Hemodialysis Equipments Market : By Modality
- Conventional Long-Term Hemodialysis
- Short Daily Hemodialysis
- Nocturnal Hemodialysis (NHD)
Hemodialysis Equipments Market : By Type
- Central Dialysis Water Disinfection Systems
- Portable Dialysis Water Disinfection Systems
Hemodialysis Equipments Market : By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory & surgical centers
- Clinics
Hemodialysis Equipments Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Hemodialysis Equipments Market :
- In December, (2017) UnitedHealth’s Optum bought Davita Medical Group for $4.9 Bn. This helped the company to expand itself globally.
- In October, (2018) NxStage Announced that the number of patients using Nx2me technology has been increased. Nx2me is designed to enhance the links between home hemodialysis (HHD) patients and clinicians.
