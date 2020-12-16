Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints, Technology and Forecast 2027

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

The dialysis therapy includes hemodialysis to purify the blood using an artificial kidney (dialyzer) and peritoneal dialysis to purify the blood through one’s own peritonea. There are two types of dialysis which are hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis involves purification of the blood by removing waste products and extra fluid with the help of dialyzer membrane and the purified blood is returned into the body. Peritoneal dialysis involves purification of the blood by using the patient’s own peritoneum as a dialysis membrane. Patients with chronic kidney diseases are generally kept on dialysis and normal kidney function can only be achieved through kidney transplantation.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Overview

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth is expected to be driven by innovative product launches by leading manufacturers, mergers and acquisitions, and initiatives by manufacturers to sustain and compete in global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. For instance, leading manufacturers such as Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA are focusing on product launches as well as merger and acquisitions. Fresenius Medical Care supported the recommendation by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to facilitate population healthcare management for UK patients with end-stage renal disease by using hemodiafiltration (HDF) rather than high-flux hemodialysis (HD) in October 2018. This is expected to boost global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, Fresenius Medical Care and Humacyte, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership in November 2018. Humacyte has developed HUMACYL, which is currently being investigated for vascular access for hemodialysis. Moreover, in April 2018, Fresenius Medical Care won the Red Dot Award: Product Design for the company’s 6008 CAREset bloodline system used in hemodialysis. Furthermore, Fresenius Medical Care signed an agreement to acquire NxStage Medical, Inc., (NxStage), a U.S.-based medical technology and Services Company in 2017. B. Braun Medical, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire the bloodlines business operated under the name ‘Medisystems’ by NxStage Medical, Inc. In 2017 NxStage Medical, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its System One for solo home hemodialysis. These factors are expected to support global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, stringent regulatory policies for the approval and manufacturing, reimbursement, and risks and complications associated with dialysis treatment are expected to restrain global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth over the forecast period.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Geographical Analysis

The North America hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to hold dominant position in the global market over the forecast period. Presence of leading manufacturers as well as increasing number of dialysis procedures is expected to support global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth. According to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), over 661,000 people in the U.S. had kidney failure and of these, 468,000 individuals were on dialysis, 2017. These factors have supported the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth in the region.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Leading Players

The renowned players operating in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, and NxStage Medical, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type:

Device Machines Dialyzer Water Treatment System Others

Consumables

By Procedure:

Hemodialysis Conventional Hemodialysis Short Daily Hemodialysis Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)



By End User:

Home Care Setting

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

