Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2020 Reflect A Holistic Expansion By Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa, Davita Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Diaverum, Nipro Medical Corporation,
The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.
MARKET INTRODUCTION
Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are performed for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury. Hemodialysis helps in removing waste from body such as urea from the blood, along with maintaining proper balance of electrolytes in the blood. Peritoneal dialysis procedures are conducted in lining of the abdomen to filter the blood in people who suffer from kidney failures.
Increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, inclination of patients for dialysis treatment over kidney transplant are likely to drive the market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis during the coming years. The emerging economies like India in Asia Pacific region and technological advancements in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis procedures are expected to provide growth opportunity for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period.
The report also includes the profiles of key hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
1. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
2. DaVita Inc.
3. Baxter
4. B. Braun Melsungen AG
5. Diaverum
6. NIPRO Medical Corporation
7. NxStage Medical, Inc.
8. Mar Cor Purification
9. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
10. Rockwell Medical
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, end user and geography. The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Market segmentation:
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis); and By Product (Devices, Consumables, Services), and By End User (Hospital-based and Home-based)
By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
