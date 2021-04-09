“Hematology Analyzer and Reagent market is valued at USD 3654.18 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6344.23 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.20% over the forecast period.”

The Hematology Analyzer And Reagent report provides independent information about the Hematology Analyzer And Reagent industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies profiles including business overview and recent development.

Hematology is a branch of medicine concerned with the learning, diagnosis, treatment, and anticipation of diseases related to the blood. Hematology analyzers and reagents are used in the diagnosis treatment of a broad range of diseases associated to red blood cell, white blood cell, platelets, bone marrow and the protein involve in bleeding and clotting. It also regulates plasma drug level for both therapeutic and illicit drug.

Hematology Analyzer And Reagent Market Latest Research Report 2021:

In this report, our team offers a thorough investigation of Hematology Analyzer And Reagent Market, SWOT examination of the most prominent players right now. Alongside an industrial chain, market measurements regarding revenue, sales, value, capacity, regional market examination, section insightful information, and market forecast are offered in the full investigation, and so forth.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Hematology Analyzer And Reagent Market.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report

Sysmex, Danaher, Nihon Kohden, Siemens, Abbott Laboratories, Boule Diagnostics, HORIBA Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioSystems, Diatron, Drew Scientific, EKF Diagnostics, Mindray, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Roche and others.

Hematology Analyzer And Reagent Market Report Covers the Following Segments:

By Product:

Hematology Analyzers

Hemostasis Analyzers

Plasma Protein Analyzers

Hemoglobin Analyzers

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Analyzer

Coagulation Analyzer

Flow Cytometers

Slide Stainers

Differential Counters

Hematology Stains

By Applications:

Anemia

Blood Cancer

Hemorrhagic Conditions

Infection-Related Conditions

Immune System Related Conditions

Others

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Commercial Service Providers

Reference Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Dynamics –

Rising numbers of blood disorders and increase in blood donation are the major factors driving the growth of the global hematology products market. However, high initial setup cost and a stringent regulatory environment are some factors restraining the growth of the market. For instance, Abbott Diagnostics launches CELL-DYN Ruby* hematology analyzer whose costs around USD 185,000 which is high. Moreover, factors such as technological advancements in hematology analyzers and reagents and combination of flow cytometry techniques with hematology analyzers and merger & acquisition are likely to support growth opportunity for the market. For instance, in 2012, Transasia acquired IAS Diagnostics and Bio-Rad introduced Liquichek Hematology and Reticulocyte Controls.

The global hematology analyzer and reagent market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading contributor to the market due to increasing prevalence of cancer and anemia, development in healthcare facilities and increase in number of highly advanced diagnostic clinics are some of the factor propelling the growth of the market in this region. According to American Cancer Society, Non Hodgkin lymphoma is one of the more common types of cancer in United States, accounting for 4% of all cancer. As estimated 74,680 diagnoses will take place in the U.S. in 2018. 70% of people diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma live at least 5 years after being diagnosed. These kinds of hematological disorder propel the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness profitable growth in the forecast period due to presence of untapped opportunities especially in the developing economies like India and China.

