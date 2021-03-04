Hematocrit Test Devices Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025; Abbott, Roche, Danaher, Bio-Rad, Horiba, Siemens

The Hematocrit Test Devices Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Hematocrit Test Devices report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Hematocrit Test Devices report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Hematocrit Test Devices Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Hematocrit Test Devices Market: Abbott, Roche, Danaher, Bio-Rad, Horiba, Siemens, Nihon Kohden, Mindray Medical, Boule Diagnostics, Sysmex, and others.

Key Market Trends

Polycythemia vera (PV) Dominates the Hematocrit Test Devices Market

Polycythemia vera (PV) is one the related group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative neoplasms in which cells in the bone marrow that produces the blood cells do not develop and function normally. Although it is not curable, PV can usually be managed effectively for very long periods, even decades. But it may shorten life expectancy in some patients.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the prevalence of PV is approximately 22 cases per 100,000 people. A diagnosis of PV is considered if the patient’s red cell count is elevated. Three measures of the concentration of red cells in the blood can be used to diagnose PV: the hematocrit, the hemoglobin concentration, and the red cell count. Generally, the hematocrit concentration is used to diagnose PV and measure the patient’s response to therapy.

Due to the effectiveness of Hematocrit tests in the diagnosis of PV, the segment is believed to grow in the future. In addition, the increase in the prevalence of anemia is augmenting the growth of the market studied.

North America is expected to Dominates the Hematocrit Test Devices Market

North America holds the major share in the global hematocrit test devices market owing to the high adoption of hematocrit tests with other diagnostic tests and the high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Moreover, the increase in the number of major players engaged in the manufacture of diagnostic equipment and high government expenditure in research and development are also driving the market growth. For instance, In December 2018, Sysmex Corporation launched CN-6000 and CN-3000, a next-generation automated blood analyzer and in November 2017, Sysmex Corporation received CLIA-waiver certification from the U.S. approval authorities for their automatic hematology analyzing product XW-100, resulting in its expansion in the U.S market.

