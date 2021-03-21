“Hell’s Kitchen” has a new season at SIC – and registration is now open

Ljubomir Stanisic’s program has just started but it is certain that there will be more episodes, maybe later this year.

The first season has just started.

The second episode has not yet aired on SIC, but it is certain that “Hell’s Kitchen” will be a winning bet of the season. A week after winning the audience at the premiere, the broadcaster announced the second season of the show, presented by chef Ljubomir Stanisic.

“Registration for Season 2 of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ is now open. Ljubomir Stanisic is waiting for you. “With this message on SIC’s Instagram page, announced this Saturday, March 20th, the program continues. All interested parties who want to participate can send their registration to Cozinha@nullsic.pt.

In the original British format, two teams fight for a place as a chef in a restaurant. During the episodes, participants will be eliminated one by one until there is only the winner left.

The first season of “Hell’s Kitchen” was recorded in a huge studio with more than 1,400 square meters until the beginning of February. It is not known when recording of the new episodes will start, but they are expected to appear on TV later this year.