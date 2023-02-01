‘Hell no:’ Florida bill banning left-lane cruising sparks mixed reactions

Florida’s freeway drivers would possibly see an finish to left-lane cruisers if a invoice filed within the State Capitol Turns into regulation, however the invoice is sparking some blended reactions.

Cruising within the quick lane is fairly customary.

Those that select to drive at or underneath the pace restrict within the left lane are sometimes seen as a nuisance.

“Individuals are weaving out and in to go round you. Move someone. Transfer over,” stated Connecticut resident Mark Fournier who stopped at a St. Johns County relaxation cease Tuesday on his option to Stewart.

“It’s harmful on the market,” stated West Virginia’s John Baker, who was touring to Bradenton.

However there are some like Paul, who didn’t give us his final identify, however stated he lives in Coco Seashore.

Paul stated he selected the left lane to keep away from semi-trucks.

“I drive like I drive. I imply, I drive a little bit over the pace restrict, however I’m not gonna go get into these vans in order that another man can get on my bumper,” stated Paul.

Technically in Florida, you possibly can drive within the quick lane, as long as you progress out of the way in which if one other automotive is making an attempt to go.

The brand new laws would require all vehicles to remain out of the left lane and use it solely as a passing lane.

A welcome change for some we spoke to.

“I might say so, yeah,” stated Baker.

“It’s easy. Every thing strikes,” stated Fournier.

Others like Pennsylvania resident Dianne Sutton aren’t excited by the prospect of extra legal guidelines.

“Now we have too many legal guidelines on the books. You recognize in Pennsylvania we now have legal guidelines about your horse pooping on the highway?” stated Sutton.

And don’t count on Paul to assist the proposal both.

“Hell no,” stated Paul.

If the invoice turns into regulation, drivers cruising within the quick lane can be slapped with a noncriminal site visitors infraction.

Charges may fluctuate relying on the specifics of the offense and the company issuing the ticket.

