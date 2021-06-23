Helium Market Covid-19 Impact | Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players 2026

“

Overview for “Helium Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Helium Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2019-2024

The study of Helium market is a compilation of the market of Helium broken down into its entirety on the basis of types, application, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers and restraints, and a global outreach. The detailed study also offers a board interpretation of the Helium industry from a variety of data points that are collected through reputable and verified sources. Furthermore, the study sheds a lights on a market interpretations on a global scale which is further distributed through distribution channels, generated incomes sources and a marginalized market space where most trade occurs.

Along with a generalized market study, the report also consists of the risks that are often neglected when it comes to the Helium industry in a comprehensive manner. The study is also divided in an analytical space where the forecast is predicted through a primary and secondary research methodologies along with an in-house model.

Fill-in for Contact Form for Tailor-made List

Download PDF Sample of Helium Market report @ https://hongchunresearch.com/request-a-sample/155221

Key players in the global Helium market covered in Chapter 12:

Messer Group

Weil Group

North American Helium

Linde Plc.

Air Liquide

The Southern Gas Limited

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

US Gas

Axcel Gases

Iwatani Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Helium market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Liquid Helium

Gaseous Helium

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Helium market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Cryogenics

Pressurizing & Purging

Welding

Controlled Atmosphere

Leak Detection

Breathing Mixture

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Regional scope can be customized

For a global outreach, the Helium study also classifies the market into a global distribution where key market demographics are established based on the majority of the market share. The following markets that are often considered for establishing a global outreach are North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Depending on the study, the following markets are often interchanged, added, or excluded as certain markets only adhere to certain products and needs.

Here is a short glance at what the study actually encompasses:

Study includes strategic developments, latest product launches, regional growth markers and mergers & acquisitions

Revenue, cost price, capacity & utilizations, import/export rates and market share

Forecast predictions are generated from analytical data sources and calculated through a series of in-house processes.

However, based on requirements, this report could be customized for specific regions and countries.

Brief about Helium Market Report with TOC@https://hongchunresearch.com/report/helium-market-size-2021-155221

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Helium Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Four: Global Helium Market, by Type

Chapter Five: Helium Market, by Application

Chapter Six: Global Helium Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Seven: North America Helium Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Europe Helium Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Helium Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Helium Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: South America Helium Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Messer Group

12.1.1 Messer Group Basic Information

12.1.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.1.3 Messer Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Weil Group

12.2.1 Weil Group Basic Information

12.2.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.2.3 Weil Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 North American Helium

12.3.1 North American Helium Basic Information

12.3.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.3.3 North American Helium Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Linde Plc.

12.4.1 Linde Plc. Basic Information

12.4.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.4.3 Linde Plc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Air Liquide

12.5.1 Air Liquide Basic Information

12.5.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.5.3 Air Liquide Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 The Southern Gas Limited

12.6.1 The Southern Gas Limited Basic Information

12.6.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.6.3 The Southern Gas Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

12.7.1 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Basic Information

12.7.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.7.3 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

12.8.1 Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. Basic Information

12.8.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.8.3 Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

12.9.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Basic Information

12.9.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.9.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

12.10.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Basic Information

12.10.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.10.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 US Gas

12.11.1 US Gas Basic Information

12.11.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.11.3 US Gas Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Axcel Gases

12.12.1 Axcel Gases Basic Information

12.12.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.12.3 Axcel Gases Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Iwatani Corporation

12.13.1 Iwatani Corporation Basic Information

12.13.2 Helium Product Introduction

12.13.3 Iwatani Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continued…

Check Discount@ https://hongchunresearch.com/check-discount/155221

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Helium

Table Product Specification of Helium

Table Helium Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Helium Covered

Figure Global Helium Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Helium

Figure Global Helium Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Helium Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Helium

Figure Global Helium Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Helium Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Helium Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Helium Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Helium Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Helium Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Helium Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Helium Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

Figure Global COVID-19 Status

Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries

Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Helium

Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Helium with Contact Information

Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Helium

Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Helium in 2019

Table Major Players Helium Product Types in 2019

Figure Production Process of Helium

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Helium

Figure Channel Status of Helium

Table Major Distributors of Helium with Contact Information

Table Major Downstream Buyers of Helium with Contact Information

Table Global Helium Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Helium Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Helium Production by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Helium Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Value ($) and Growth Rate of Liquid Helium (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Value ($) and Growth Rate of Gaseous Helium (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Price by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Downstream Market Overview

Table Global Helium Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Helium Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Consumption and Growth Rate of Cryogenics (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Consumption and Growth Rate of Pressurizing & Purging (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Consumption and Growth Rate of Welding (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Consumption and Growth Rate of Controlled Atmosphere (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Consumption and Growth Rate of Leak Detection (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Consumption and Growth Rate of Breathing Mixture (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helium Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Helium Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Helium Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Helium Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Helium Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Helium Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Helium Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America COVID-19 Status

Figure North America COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure North America Helium Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Helium Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Helium Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Helium Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Helium Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure United States Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Helium Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe COVID-19 Status

Figure Europe COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure Europe Helium Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Helium Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Helium Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Helium Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Helium Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Germany Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Helium Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Helium Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Helium Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Helium Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific COVID-19 Status

Figure Asia Pacific Helium Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Helium Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Helium Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Helium Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Helium Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure China Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Helium Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure India Helium Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Helium Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Helium Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East Helium Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020) continued…

About HongChun Research:

HongChun Research main aim is to assist our clients in order to give a detailed perspective on the current market trends and build long-lasting connections with our clientele. Our studies are designed to provide solid quantitative facts combined with strategic industrial insights that are acquired from proprietary sources and an in-house model.

Contact Details:

Jennifer Gray

Manager – Global Sales

+ 852 8170 0792

sales@hongchunresearch.com

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.”