Helicopter Tourism Market Showing Huge Demand in Future with 4.7% of CAGR by 2027

Sightseeing with the help of helicopters are rapidly gaining interest among the population as it offers an innovative way for exploring a scenic attraction or a vacation spot. Owing to the maneuverability of helicopters in several directions, these rotorcraft help the visitors in getting a closer view of scenic places including beaches, volcanoes, mountain ranges, and other places. Further, the ease of booking these tours in combination with the hotel stays or as a part of meeting packages or conventions is driving the overall growth of the helicopter tourism market. Many scenic destinations including Hong Kong Skyline, Iguazu Falls, Ellis Island, grand canyon, Hawaii, great barrier reef, Amalfi Coast, Mendenhall Glacier, Niagara Falls, Chicago’s skyline & streetscape, Victoria Falls, Rio’s electric beachfront town, Bays in San Francisco, Cape Town’s Durbanville Hills, Mount Everest, Seattle’s skyline, Sydney Opera House, New Zealand’s Fox Glacier, Canada’s Columbia Mountains, Kenya’s Laikipia Plateau, and other attractions are gaining an enormous interest among the tourist. Hence, this factor has driven the helicopter tourism market to a significant extent.

Tourism Type Insights

Travel and tourism industry is one of the few industries that has undergone throughout the crisis, attaining sustained growth in the last few years. There is also a general consent in optimistic prospects for the near future. On the other hand, tourism industry is playing a significant role in developing incoming destinations, as well as contributing to the GDP, creation of jobs, exports, and new ventures. Tourism sector can be classified into two types namely, general tourism and customized tourism. The customized tourism is booming across the globe and is leading the global helicopter tourism market in the current scenario. The major benefit of customized tours is the travelers have the chance to go anywhere they wish to, during anytime. Further, these customized tours also guarantee the client a unique and exclusive experience. Likewise, the various helicopter tour service providers offer customized tours to their customers depending on their desire to travel.

Companies Mentioned Accretion Aviation, Birds Eye View Helicopters, Chicago Helicopter Tours, Grand Canyon Helicopters, Helicopter Flight Services Inc., Liberty Helicopter, Maverick Helicopter, Sundance Helicopters, Zip Aviation, Cape Town Helicopters

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

