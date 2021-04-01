Helicopter Simulator Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 interpreted by a new report

Global Helicopter Simulator Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Helicopter Simulator is a combination of software and hardware that imitates an unreal atmosphere in which the helicopter flies, which in turn is used for coaching pilots and for other purposes like recreation and research. The growing demand for the simulation market could be accredited with the rise in the demand of passengers travelling through helicopters, as of 2019 4.5 billion people travelled through air globally. Additional disposable income and improved affordability of air travel. In addition to that Uber, an American company that offers vehicles for hire introduced “Uber Copter” in June 2019 to reduce travelling time and allow passengers a seamless ride. Simulators are a cost-effective way to train pilots, this benefits both the commercial and military sectors. As of February 2020, FRASCA International Inc. signed a contract with Global Medical Response, a medical transportation company based in the US, for two FRASCA Level 7 Helicopter Flight Training Devices. In December 2019, FRASCA International Inc. signed a contract with the Helicopter Institute, based in the US, to provide Frasca Bell 407 Helicopter Training Device. However due to the pandemic, majority of the airlines are forced to halt operations and many pilots have been forced out of work therefore, investments in training of new pilots are naturally postponed for an unprecedented time which directly affects the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Helicopter Simulator market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high product demand from the players based in the US and Canada. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing disposable income and affordable air travel would create lucrative growth prospects for the Helicopter Simulator market across Asia-Pacific region.

CAE Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Flight Safety International

The Boeing Company

Thales Group

Collins Aerospace

Airbus Group N.V.

Indra Sistemas SA

TRU Simulation + Training

The Raytheon Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Motion Simulator

Fixed-Base Simulator

By Component:

Cockpit

Control System

Visual System

Instruments

Panels

By Platform:

Commercial

Military

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Helicopter Simulator Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors