Helicopter MRO Market 2021 Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2027 – Airbus S.A.S, Heli-One, Honeywell, Leonardo S.p.A., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon, Rolls-Royce Plc, Safran, StandardAero, Textron

Helicopters play a vital role for remote area access, intra-city travel, law enforcement, disaster relief, search and rescue, and emergency medical evacuation. In order to ensure adequate servicing, airworthiness, and customer protection for a fleet, aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) has become an integral component. MRO firms conduct tasks such as maintenance, reviews, regular and overhaul checks. The global civil helicopter MRO market is affected by aircraft use, global fleet size, and air traffic level. In order to ensure consistency with stringent laws and procedures, operators and OEMs in the industry are closely regulated by national and international aviation regulatory bodies. The helicopter MRO market is has been consistently growing since the past years and is expected to boost in coming years.

High demand for civil helicopters and offshore operations worldwide is driving the growth of the helicopter MRO market. However, environmental threats and the development of next-generation helicopters may restrain the growth of the helicopter MRO market. Furthermore, the Increasing acceptance helicopter modifications is further anticipated to create market opportunities for the helicopter MRO market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Airbus S.A.S

Heli-One

Honeywell International Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce Plc

Safran

StandardAero

Textron Inc.

The global helicopter MRO market is segmented on the basis of type, helicopter type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as airframe heavy maintenance, engine maintenance, component maintenance, and line maintenance. Similarly, on the basis of helicopter type, the market is segmented as light helicopter, medium helicopter, and heavy helicopter. Further on basis of application, the market is segmented as commercial and military.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Helicopter MRO market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Helicopter MRO market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

