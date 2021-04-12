Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Helicopter Flight Control Systems market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Helicopter Flight Control Systems market are also predicted in this report.

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the advent of automatic flight control systems (AFCS). Besides offering flight automation, AFCS has improved the stability and handling of helicopters by monitoring both their internal and external conditions. Also, an automated FCS ensures safe and efficient operation of helicopters by securing their landing during harsh climatic conditions and low visibility. Manufacturers are coming up with several improvements in FCS such as adaptive flight, aeroservoelasticity, fault tolerant flight, inertial navigation, and trajectory control of an unmanned space re-entry vehicle.Technological advancements in the market has led to the introduction of fly-by-wire (FBW) technology, which is an advanced version of FCS. This system stabilizes the aircraft automatically with its electronic flight control technology. It comprises a flight computer that analyses the control activities of the pilot and sends electric signals to the flight control surface actuators without any mechanical linkage. This shift towards the increased use of FBW control systems in helicopters will propel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Helicopter FCS is an integral part of a helicopter, and it is used to operate, control, and monitor the flight without the continuous supervision of the pilot. They can be mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems that automate a wide variety of in-flight tasks.

Major Manufacture:

Moog

Liebherr

Sagem

UTC

Woodward

Market Segments by Application:

Business Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Worldwide Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market by Type:

Primary Flight Control System

Secondary Flight Control System

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market in Major Countries

7 North America Helicopter Flight Control Systems Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Helicopter Flight Control Systems Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Helicopter Flight Control Systems Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Helicopter Flight Control Systems Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

