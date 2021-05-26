Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The Demand for Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Projected CAGR for the H. Pylori Non-Invasive Testing market is a modest 3.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Helicobacter Pylori infection, or H. Pylori, is the most prevalent bacterial infection, affecting the digestive tract and inner stomach lining. H. Pylori affects more than half of the world’s population. According to clinical findings, H. Pylori infection is the most prominent cause of dyspepsia, peptic ulcers and gastric adenocarcinoma.

Over the years, the incidence of H. Pylori infection has been declining. Adoption of non-invasive tests for diagnosing H. Pylori infection and subsequent treatment is rising among healthcare professionals. Availability of new and advanced non-invasive tests such as real-time PCR and Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) are anticipated to leverage market prospects.

Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Test-type Insights:

The urea breath test segment is set to capture a majority of the global H. Pylori Non-Invasive Testing market, pegged at more than two-fifth of the overall market. Excellent clinical sensitivity and high accuracy in detecting h. pylori are anticipated to boost market prospects. Projections have pegged the urea breath segment’s CAGR at 8.2% during the forecast period. The urea breath test is also useful for evaluation of post-treatment status.

Stool Antigen Tests are poised to account for the second-highest proportion of H. Pylori Non-invasive testing in the future. The simplicity and effectiveness in detecting bacteria are key drivers anticipated to raise the market prospects. The Stool Antigen Test segment shall account for more than 40% of the total H. Pylori Non-invasive testing market, expanding at a CAGR of 2.5%.

