Helen McCrory of Peaky Blinders asked the family for courage before she died

The 52-year-old actress died Friday, leaving a powerful message for her husband and children.

On Tuesday April 16, Helen McCrory, the 52-year-old British actress, died of cancer. McCrory, who was known for her participation in “Peaky Blinders”, left her husband Damian Lewis, also an actor, and their two children Manon and Gully a message of courage.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Damian Lewis revealed that the woman had prepared her as best she could for his death by pleading for courage and not being sad when this happened.

“He left our children very early, but prepared for life,” he said at first. “It encouraged us to be brave and not to be afraid. He always said to the children: ‘Don’t be sad because even though I’m almost dying, I’ve lived the life I wanted’. “

On a weekend marked by Prince Philip’s funeral ceremonies, Damian Lewis said that even so many people are paying tribute to the woman. “There were also thousands who remembered my Duchess, royalty in their own right.”

Although Lewis is best known for his roles in film and television, he nonetheless wrote that the woman loved the theater. “He said playing the theater made his heart sing.”

Helen McCrory was born in London, UK in 1968. He also took part in the saga of “Harry Potter” and in films such as “The Queen”, “The Count of Monte Cristo”, “The Passion of Van Gogh”, “The Invention of Hugo”, “The Fantastic Lord”. Fox “,” Casanova “or” The Youth of Jane “.