Heil sees CDU on its way to «social cold» | free press

Federal elections are approaching: Labor Minister and SPD politician Hubertus Heil sees his party’s competence ahead of the CDU in certain areas.

Berlin (dpa) – Labor Minister Hubertus Heil sees the CDU heading for the “social cold” after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure.

“Many established Christian Social Union politicians no longer run for candidates or are no longer founded – that’s what Friedrich Merz is for,” said the SPD politician of the “Rheinische Post”. “My impression is that after Merkel, the CDU will become socially colder.”

Almost two months before the federal election, the SPD politician accused the Christian Democrats of “clearly having nothing left to do”. “There is no new idea in Mr Laschet’s election manifesto. In terms of economic policy, they have no idea how the energy transition or housing policy should proceed. The SPD’s competitive edge is huge.”

Heil described the chancellor’s departure as a turning point. “Mrs Merkel and I often disagreed about economic and social policy. Personally, I have a lot of respect for what she has achieved. I will miss your humor and quick wit.” The former CDU chairman is no longer running for the Bundestag.