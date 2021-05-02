Heil is pushing for a law for collective wages in healthcare | Free press

The SPD’s Labor Secretary is calling for better pay for nurses – even before the federal election. Health Minister Spahn has not yet come up with a concrete solution, Heil criticized.

Berlin (dpa) – Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is pushing for legal requirements for better pay for nurses before federal elections.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has not yet presented a concrete solution, but time is of the essence, Heil said of the “Bild am Sonntag”. That is why he is now proposing a «care tariff loyalty law», to be adopted in the summer. “Health facility operators only get money from long-term care insurance if they pay their employees a collective wage,” Heil said of the thrust.

Better pay for older care providers, who for the most part do not work under collective bargaining agreements, is a stated goal of the coalition. An attempt at a collective labor agreement, which Heil wanted to declare universally binding for the entire industry, failed at the beginning of this year.

So far, Spahn had put forward key issues for healthcare finance reform. In addition to relieving people in need of care from sharply increasing personal contributions, they also provide arrangements for better remuneration. According to this, only care services and nursing homes that pay at rate or similar to rates should be able to be approved.

