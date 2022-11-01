Heidi Klum poses nude ahead of Halloween party celebrations

Heidi Klum is leaving little to the creativeness as she prepares for her huge Halloween get together on Monday evening.

Klum, 49, took to Instagram on Monday to share a selfie in a string thong, displaying off her spray tan.

“Halloween Prep,” she wrote, including a satan emoji. “1st step!! Tanning with Jimmy Coco.”

For the reason that COVID-19 pandemic, the supermodel has not thrown her annual Halloween bash.

This 12 months is the primary time Klum will host the star-studded occasion since October 2019.

Klum is anticipating to be seen in an extravagant costume — as she has worn over the previous a number of years. She lately revealed her costume is “claustrophobic” in an interview with Fox Information Digital.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

HEIDI KLUM PREPARES TO REVEAL EXTREME HALLOWEEN COSTUME

She additionally defined why she thinks individuals love dressing up for the spooky vacation.

Heidi Klum has had a number of extravagant Halloween costumes prior to now.

“I believe it’s enjoyable for individuals to be another person for the evening,” Klum stated of the get together, which is introduced by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur. “I believe that individuals generally like to be scared.”

HEIDI KLUM GETS EMOTIONAL ABOUT SENDING HER DAUGHTER OFF TO COLLEGE: ‘KIDS SPREAD THEIR WINGS’

“It is the identical with watching scary films. It is the form of factor the place you need to see, and also you maintain your arms in entrance of your face, however you form of peek by means of the fingers since you do truly need to see it. It is this love and hate of being scared.”

Klum, who has gone to extremes with some unbelievable Halloween costumes through the years, loves having her annual get together as a result of she feels it provides individuals a chance to “step out of their consolation zone.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“I at all times really feel like after I see my associates in costume, you simply see that they are having a special form of a great time than they usually do,” she defined. “I really feel like persons are extra unfastened. They’re having a special form of enjoyable as a result of they are not themselves. I really feel like quite a lot of instances whenever you go to a membership or different locations, persons are at all times standing round, and everybody is actually cool.”

Story continues

“I really feel prefer it’s simpler to similar to match into this Halloween neighborhood of like having enjoyable and being wild and loopy and truly being not shy … to truly go on to the dance flooring and dance. I really feel prefer it form of helps individuals to, you understand, have a bit of enjoyable and step out of their consolation zone, so to talk.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The annual Halloween bash returns to New York Metropolis on Monday evening.

Fox Information Digtal’s Larry Fink contributed to this report.