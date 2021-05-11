Heavy missile attacks on Tel Aviv | Free press

Gaza / Tel Aviv (dpa) – It was the heaviest missile strike to date on the Israeli coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv: at least one woman was killed in the explosions on Tuesday evening. According to the rescue organization Zaka, she died on a direct impact in the city of Rishon Lezion.

According to paramedics, several people were injured in massive rocket attacks by militants from the Gaza Strip. In the evenings, heavy explosions could be heard time and again in Tel Aviv.

Islamist Hamas announced that evening that it had fired 130 missiles from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv and central Israel.

The Israeli army had previously destroyed a building housing the offices of members of the Hamas Politburo and spokesmen for the Islamist Palestinian organization in the Gaza Strip. Residents of the building were warned of the attack by Israeli forces and asked to vacate the 14-story house, eyewitnesses reported Tuesday night. Islamist Hamas threatened a “hard” missile attack on Tel Aviv.

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas strongly condemned the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israel. “The fact that there is now such an escalation of violence cannot be tolerated or accepted, and we have made this very clear to the Palestinian Authority,” Maas said in Rome. The missile attacks must be stopped immediately. “Israel has the right to self-defense in this situation,” added Maas.

Russia called on all parties to exercise restraint. No steps should be taken that would escalate the situation, the Foreign Ministry said in Moscow in the evening. “We strongly condemn attacks against civilians regardless of nationality or religion.” The development of the events is very worrying, the message said.

In New York, UN Secretary-General António Guterres was deeply concerned about the “serious escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory and in Israel” and in Gaza, a spokesman said. “He is deeply saddened by the increasing number of victims – including children – from Israeli air strikes in Gaza and deaths in Israel by rockets fired from Gaza.”

Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv has been closed to landings and take-offs due to the attacks. Flights were diverted to Cyprus.

At least 20 members of Islamic Hamas and militant Islamic Jihad, including senior officials, have been murdered so far, according to the Israeli army. In addition, more than 150 missile launching devices were attacked. According to Conricus, many of these were stationed in areas where civilians lived. Civilian casualties could therefore not be ruled out, even though the army did its very best to do so.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians had come to a head since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in mid-April. It has now become the most violent confrontation in years. Ramadan comes to an end this week.

According to Israeli police, two people have already died during the day in the particularly badly shot coastal town of Ashkelon. Zaka’s rescue service quickly reported a massive fire involving dozens of missiles – apparently with the aim of overloading Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. The mobile system developed by Israel usually intercepts most of the missiles fired.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 28 people, including 10 children, have died in the aftermath of the violence. According to local media and eyewitness accounts, three children were killed in Israeli air strikes and the remaining six were killed by the extremists’ misaligned missiles.

In recent days there have been violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, especially in Jerusalem. The trigger was, among other things, the police barriers in the old city and the threat of deportation of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah district. Militant Palestinians have been bombing Israel with rockets since Monday evening.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put the Israelis in the mood for a longer conflict.

One of the central issues in the Middle East conflict is the status of Jerusalem. Israel claims Jerusalem as “the eternal and indivisible capital” for itself. The Palestinians maintain their claim to East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent state.

Since Hamas forcibly seized power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, Israel and the radical Palestinian organization have fought three wars. Israel and Egypt are blockading the area and justify this with security considerations. About two million people live there – according to information from aid organizations in appalling conditions. In August 2020, Hamas announced a ceasefire after mediation by Qatar.