Heavy Losses Leave Russia Short of Its Goal, U.S. Officials Say

WASHINGTON — The staggeringly excessive fee of Russian casualties in Ukraine signifies that President Vladimir V. Putin might not have the ability to obtain certainly one of his key battle goals: seizing the complete japanese area of the nation this 12 months, officers within the Biden administration and army specialists say.

With 500 Russian troops killed or wounded on daily basis, based on the newest estimate by American intelligence and army officers, Russia’s battle effort has decelerated to a grinding slog, the officers stated.

Russia’s glacial tempo within the east has been additional stymied by the arrival of American multiple-launch rocket techniques, which have allowed Ukrainian troops to take again some territory and made it harder for Russian troopers to succeed in different areas.