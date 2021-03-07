Heavy fighting in Yemen – drone attack on Saudi Arabia | Free press

Skirmishes in Marib, bombs on Sana’a, explosive drones in Saudi Arabia: the conflict in Yemen is intensifying – and spreading to the neighboring kingdom. The humanitarian situation is dire.

Sanaa / Riyadh (dpa) – Fighting between the Houthi rebels in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, who are fighting the rebels together with the government, is intensifying.

Fierce fighting raged in North Yemen’s oil-rich Marib province last weekend as rebels launched a wave of drone attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia. The military alliance led by the kingdom, meanwhile, carried out air strikes in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

At least 120 Houthi rebel fighters were killed in their offensive on the strategically important city of Marib within 24 hours, according to Yemeni military circles on Saturday. Residents reported to the German news agency on Sunday of twelve coalition bombings in various places in Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis. Heavy explosions shook the city, and clouds of smoke rose from the attacked locations.

The conflict is also set on the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, where the rebels have stepped up their attacks. Within five hours, the coalition intercepted 10 drones loaded with explosives, the spokesman for the alliance Turki al-Maliki said. The rebels had recently attacked targets in Riyadh, Jisan and Khamis Muschait in Saudi Arabia, according to information from Riyadh, seven civilians were injured. Attacks on civilians and civilian facilities are “a red line,” the alliance said on Sunday.

The offensive on Marib is the worst fighting since 2018. The Shia rebels, backed by Iran, were able to capture and hold countless areas in the last major government-controlled province in the north in case of counterattacks. . Were the rebels to take over the city, they would control much of the impoverished country’s oil and gas production.

The Houthis control large parts of North Yemen and areas where about 70 percent of the population lives. You are the most powerful force in Yemen today, using aggressive methods to control almost all aspects of everyday life. The humanitarian situation in Yemen is devastating. United Nations efforts to resolve the conflict have so far been slow.

