Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market to 2027 – Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd., Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Delphi technologies PLC, Denso corporation, Magna International Inc

The heavy duty truck electrification market accounted to US$ 8.28 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 25.5 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the heavy duty truck electrification market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. Asia Pacific led the heavy duty truck electrification market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. The government bodies of India and China has implemented a proposal wherein they would catalyze the company costs on the production of electric vehicles, which reduces the emission substantially. The government is offering to invest hugely to scale up EV production and sales.

North America is the second-largest market in the heavy duty truck electrification market. Apart from APAC and North America, Europe remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the heavy duty truck electrification market. Some of the major truck manufacturers in Europe have been testing electric delivery trucks that would be commercialized in the coming years. These electric delivery trucks are driven with better driver comfort, the lower total cost of ownership, tightening CO2 regulations, and better air quality action in cities. The implementations of electric vehicles have witnessed at a rapid pace in the European region.

The latest research report on the “Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Heavy Duty Truck Electrification market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Heavy Duty Truck Electrification market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Heavy Duty Truck Electrification market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided. The report focuses on global major leading Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Key Questions answered in the Report:

What is the size of the overall Heavy Duty Truck Electrification market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Heavy Duty Truck Electrification market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?

What is the Heavy Duty Truck Electrification market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Heavy Duty Truck Electrification market?

How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?

How financially strong are the key players in Heavy Duty Truck Electrification market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?

What are the recent trends in Heavy Duty Truck Electrification market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

