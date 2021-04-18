Heavy-Duty Tires Market to Remain Lucrative During 2020-2027
Heavy-Duty TiresHeavy-duty tire is tire sepcially used for heavy-duty vehicles.
The global heavy duty tires market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of heavy duty tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their heavy duty tires and related services. The global leading players Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear are remarkable in the global heavy duty tires industry because of their market share and technology status of heavy duty tires.
The consumption volume of heavy duty tires is related to downstream industries and global economy. There are many manufactures in this field. The global consumption volume of heavy duty tires will increase from 175 million units in 2016 to 180 million units in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 0.49%
The largest Market of heavy duty tires is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 51.05% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 17.90% and 15.36% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market and investors should pay more attention to these regions
The Heavy-Duty Tires market is mainly divided into heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires. The heavy duty tires are the largest market due to the large production of heavy-duty trucks. In 2016, the revenue market share of heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires are 72.52%, 17.74% and 9.74%.
Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.
The Heavy-Duty Tires Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Heavy-Duty Tires was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Heavy-Duty Tires Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Heavy-Duty Tires market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Heavy-Duty Tires generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –
Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Zhongce Rubber, Apollo, Chem China, Double Coin Holdings, Guizhou Tire, Titan, Prinx Chengshan, Trelleborg, Pirelli, Yokohama Tire, BKT, Linglong Tire, Xugong Tyres, Triangle, Hawk International Rubber, Nokian, Shandong Taishan Tyre, Carlisle, Shandong Yinbao, Sumitomo, Doublestar, Fujian Haian Rubber, JK Tyre, Specialty Tires, Techking Tires,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Rim Diameter ≤29 inch, 29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch, 39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch, Rim Diameter ＞49 inch,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Heavy Duty Truck Tires, OTR Tires, Agricultural Tires,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Heavy-Duty Tires, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Heavy-Duty Tires market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Heavy-Duty Tires from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Heavy-Duty Tires market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heavy-Duty Tires Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rim Diameter ≤29 inch
1.2.3 29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch
1.2.4 39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch
1.2.5 Rim Diameter ＞49 inch
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Heavy Duty Truck Tires
1.3.3 OTR Tires
1.3.4 Agricultural Tires
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Production
2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heavy-Duty Tires Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Heavy-Duty Tires Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Bridgestone
12.1.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bridgestone Overview
12.1.3 Bridgestone Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bridgestone Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.1.5 Bridgestone Related Developments
12.2 Michelin
12.2.1 Michelin Corporation Information
12.2.2 Michelin Overview
12.2.3 Michelin Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Michelin Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.2.5 Michelin Related Developments
12.3 Goodyear
12.3.1 Goodyear Corporation Information
12.3.2 Goodyear Overview
12.3.3 Goodyear Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Goodyear Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.3.5 Goodyear Related Developments
12.4 Continental
12.4.1 Continental Corporation Information
12.4.2 Continental Overview
12.4.3 Continental Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Continental Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.4.5 Continental Related Developments
12.5 Zhongce Rubber
12.5.1 Zhongce Rubber Corporation Information
12.5.2 Zhongce Rubber Overview
12.5.3 Zhongce Rubber Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Zhongce Rubber Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.5.5 Zhongce Rubber Related Developments
12.6 Apollo
12.6.1 Apollo Corporation Information
12.6.2 Apollo Overview
12.6.3 Apollo Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Apollo Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.6.5 Apollo Related Developments
12.7 Chem China
12.7.1 Chem China Corporation Information
12.7.2 Chem China Overview
12.7.3 Chem China Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Chem China Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.7.5 Chem China Related Developments
12.8 Double Coin Holdings
12.8.1 Double Coin Holdings Corporation Information
12.8.2 Double Coin Holdings Overview
12.8.3 Double Coin Holdings Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Double Coin Holdings Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.8.5 Double Coin Holdings Related Developments
12.9 Guizhou Tire
12.9.1 Guizhou Tire Corporation Information
12.9.2 Guizhou Tire Overview
12.9.3 Guizhou Tire Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Guizhou Tire Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.9.5 Guizhou Tire Related Developments
12.10 Titan
12.10.1 Titan Corporation Information
12.10.2 Titan Overview
12.10.3 Titan Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Titan Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.10.5 Titan Related Developments
12.11 Prinx Chengshan
12.11.1 Prinx Chengshan Corporation Information
12.11.2 Prinx Chengshan Overview
12.11.3 Prinx Chengshan Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Prinx Chengshan Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.11.5 Prinx Chengshan Related Developments
12.12 Trelleborg
12.12.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information
12.12.2 Trelleborg Overview
12.12.3 Trelleborg Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Trelleborg Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.12.5 Trelleborg Related Developments
12.13 Pirelli
12.13.1 Pirelli Corporation Information
12.13.2 Pirelli Overview
12.13.3 Pirelli Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Pirelli Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.13.5 Pirelli Related Developments
12.14 Yokohama Tire
12.14.1 Yokohama Tire Corporation Information
12.14.2 Yokohama Tire Overview
12.14.3 Yokohama Tire Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Yokohama Tire Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.14.5 Yokohama Tire Related Developments
12.15 BKT
12.15.1 BKT Corporation Information
12.15.2 BKT Overview
12.15.3 BKT Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 BKT Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.15.5 BKT Related Developments
12.16 Linglong Tire
12.16.1 Linglong Tire Corporation Information
12.16.2 Linglong Tire Overview
12.16.3 Linglong Tire Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Linglong Tire Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.16.5 Linglong Tire Related Developments
12.17 Xugong Tyres
12.17.1 Xugong Tyres Corporation Information
12.17.2 Xugong Tyres Overview
12.17.3 Xugong Tyres Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Xugong Tyres Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.17.5 Xugong Tyres Related Developments
12.18 Triangle
12.18.1 Triangle Corporation Information
12.18.2 Triangle Overview
12.18.3 Triangle Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Triangle Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.18.5 Triangle Related Developments
12.19 Hawk International Rubber
12.19.1 Hawk International Rubber Corporation Information
12.19.2 Hawk International Rubber Overview
12.19.3 Hawk International Rubber Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Hawk International Rubber Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.19.5 Hawk International Rubber Related Developments
12.20 Nokian
12.20.1 Nokian Corporation Information
12.20.2 Nokian Overview
12.20.3 Nokian Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Nokian Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.20.5 Nokian Related Developments
8.21 Shandong Taishan Tyre
12.21.1 Shandong Taishan Tyre Corporation Information
12.21.2 Shandong Taishan Tyre Overview
12.21.3 Shandong Taishan Tyre Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Shandong Taishan Tyre Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.21.5 Shandong Taishan Tyre Related Developments
12.22 Carlisle
12.22.1 Carlisle Corporation Information
12.22.2 Carlisle Overview
12.22.3 Carlisle Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Carlisle Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.22.5 Carlisle Related Developments
12.23 Shandong Yinbao
12.23.1 Shandong Yinbao Corporation Information
12.23.2 Shandong Yinbao Overview
12.23.3 Shandong Yinbao Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Shandong Yinbao Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.23.5 Shandong Yinbao Related Developments
12.24 Sumitomo
12.24.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information
12.24.2 Sumitomo Overview
12.24.3 Sumitomo Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Sumitomo Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.24.5 Sumitomo Related Developments
12.25 Doublestar
12.25.1 Doublestar Corporation Information
12.25.2 Doublestar Overview
12.25.3 Doublestar Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Doublestar Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.25.5 Doublestar Related Developments
12.26 Fujian Haian Rubber
12.26.1 Fujian Haian Rubber Corporation Information
12.26.2 Fujian Haian Rubber Overview
12.26.3 Fujian Haian Rubber Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Fujian Haian Rubber Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.26.5 Fujian Haian Rubber Related Developments
12.27 JK Tyre
12.27.1 JK Tyre Corporation Information
12.27.2 JK Tyre Overview
12.27.3 JK Tyre Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 JK Tyre Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.27.5 JK Tyre Related Developments
12.28 Specialty Tires
12.28.1 Specialty Tires Corporation Information
12.28.2 Specialty Tires Overview
12.28.3 Specialty Tires Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Specialty Tires Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.28.5 Specialty Tires Related Developments
12.29 Techking Tires
12.29.1 Techking Tires Corporation Information
12.29.2 Techking Tires Overview
12.29.3 Techking Tires Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Techking Tires Heavy-Duty Tires Product Description
12.29.5 Techking Tires Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Heavy-Duty Tires Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Heavy-Duty Tires Production Mode & Process
13.4 Heavy-Duty Tires Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Heavy-Duty Tires Sales Channels
13.4.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Distributors
13.5 Heavy-Duty Tires Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Heavy-Duty Tires Industry Trends
14.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Market Drivers
14.3 Heavy-Duty Tires Market Challenges
14.4 Heavy-Duty Tires Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Heavy-Duty Tires Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
