Heavy Construction Equipment Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 | by Equipment Type, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Heavy Construction Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Application, and End-User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global heavy construction equipment market size was valued at $171.6billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $240.4billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Heavy construction equipment is heavy equipment or vehicle used for activities involved in construction such as excavation, material lifting, tunneling, and material handling. The market is mainly driven by development in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, increase in public-private partnership, and global economic growth. However, higher carbon emission and increase in oil prices are some factors that limit the growth of the heavy construction equipment market.

The commonly observed types of heavy construction equipment are earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others. Among these, the earthmoving equipment segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to low operating cost and increased demand from various industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, and mining & forestry.

The market is analyzed with respect to different applications provided, such as excavation & demolition, material lifting, tunneling, material handling, and recycling & waste management. These applications currently drive the market growth owing to the planning and implementation of different infrastructure projects. The excavation & demolition segment had largest share in the market in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period, as these excavators are equipped with new technology that ensures improved output, cost effectiveness, high performance, and efficiency.

Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Segments

By Equipment Type

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Others

By Enduser

Infrastructure

Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Others

By Application

Excavation & Demolition

Heavy Lifting

Tunnelin

Material Handling

Recycling & Waste Management

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the heavy construction equipment market report include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH, Deere & Company, Doosan Infracoe, Hitachi Machinery Construction, JCB, Komatsu, Liebherr AG, and Sany.

