Heavy clashes on the Temple Mount again | Free press

Jerusalem (AP) – For the second night in a row, violent clashes broke out in Jerusalem between security forces and Palestinian believers.

In the clashes on the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif / The Noble Sanctuary), according to reports in Israeli media, police used rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades against Palestinians throwing stones. According to the newspaper Haaretz, the situation had escalated after tens of thousands of Muslims came to Al-Aqsa Mosque for Saturday prayers at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The so-called Middle East Quartet, consisting of the US, Russia, the EU and the United Nations, expressed its “deep concern” at the meanwhile “daily clashes and acts of violence”.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service, 64 Palestinians – including several children – were injured by police brutality, “Haaretz” said. Similar clashes took place in East Jerusalem, setting fire to the barricades and guards of the emergency services.

The night before, the situation around the old city and the district of Sheikh Jarrah had escalated, and the situation was particularly explosive here on the Temple Mount. There were more than 200 injured at the time, the police spoke of nearly 20 guards who were injured in action.

The Temple Mount with the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque is both the third holiest site in Islam and of great importance in Judaism, as it used to house two Jewish temples, the last of which was destroyed by the Romans in 70. . The Western Wall is a remnant of that destroyed temple and the holiest site for the Jews.

The situation in the West Bank and the eastern part of Jerusalem has been tense since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Many Palestinians are angry that Israeli police have cordoned off parts of the old city to prevent rallies. In addition, some Palestinian families are threatened with deportation by the Israeli authorities, adding to tensions. On Saturday evening, another missile was fired from the Gaza Strip across the border into Israel, after which the Israeli air force claimed to have attacked a military post run by the Islamic Hamas, which rules the isolated coastal area.

“We are alarmed by the provocative statements of some political groups, the missiles and fireball attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israel, as well as the attacks on Palestinian farmland in the West Bank,” said a joint message from Middle East ambassadors. East Quartet. The exposures are also “very worrying”. The Israeli side must exercise particular restraint during Ramadan and “avoid any steps that could further escalate the situation.”

During the Six Day War in 1967, Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem and has promoted settlement projects ever since. The Palestinians, on the other hand, are claiming the territories for their own state – with East Jerusalem as the capital. The EU, like many other international actors, believes that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law and an obstacle to peace.