Heavenly Delusion anime release date in 2023 by Production I.G.

Heavenly Delusion anime coming 2023! Pic credit score: Manufacturing I.G./Twitter

Heavenly Delusion is formally getting an anime adaptation in 2023!

Information of the upcoming sequence was introduced on each the official Twitter, in addition to the web site.

The anime, primarily based on the manga of the identical identify by Masakazu Ishiguro, will probably be produced by Manufacturing I.G. Over time, they’ve labored on numerous different exhibits, together with Eden of the East, Ao Ashi, and Haikyuu!

Together with the announcement of the sequence, a brand new key visible was additionally launched that depicts the 2 major characters, Maru and Kirko.

Maru and Kirko. Pic credit score: Manufacturing I.G./Twitter

What is going to the Heavenly Delusion anime be about?

If you happen to’re unfamiliar with the Heavenly Delusion manga, you could be questioning what the present goes to be about.

Heavenly Delusion takes place sooner or later, the place youngsters are not raised by households however are as a substitute introduced up by robots in a nursery-style facility that’s minimize off from the surface world. To the youngsters, who don’t know any higher, this world is like Heaven. Exterior the protection of their sanctuary is a depressing hellscape, devoid of contemporary applied sciences and crammed with supernatural monsters.

But after receiving a wierd be aware throughout a check asking if he want to go outdoors, a curious boy named Tokio begins to surprise about what’s outdoors the partitions and if his good friend, Mimihime’s predictions about individuals coming from outdoors to avoid wasting them are true.

For somebody who has by no means learn the sequence, it’s a traditional post-apocalyptic kind thriller journey. The primary chapter offers off very Assault on Titan meets The Promised Neverland vibes, with a small sprint of Darling within the Franxx. What actually makes the primary few chapters fascinating is the way in which the story deviates between what’s contained in the partitions and out of doors of them concurrently with out giving an excessive amount of of the thriller away. It’s sufficient to intrigue you and hold you studying the subsequent chapter to see what’s taking place!

If you happen to’re nonetheless curious in regards to the sequence, possibly the trailer will allow you to determine! Launched again in 2018 to advertise the manga, this video gives a little bit visible perception into what to anticipate from the sequence.

What else do we all know in regards to the 2023 Heavenly Delusion anime?

If you happen to’re a long-time fan of Heavenly Delusion, you’re in all probability lapping up no matter info you’ll find in regards to the sequence proper now. Sadly, there isn’t a complete lot of knowledge at present out there.

Even the Twitter and net pages for the sequence each appear to be very new, with minimal new info to supply. Certainly there will probably be loads of updates within the coming weeks.

Nonetheless, for now, manga writer Masakazu Ishiguro, appears to be fairly excited in regards to the anime, saying, “Really, I believed that anime was one of the simplest ways to depict the desolate magnificence and despair of the ruined on a regular basis surroundings. […] I can’t wait to see what sort of journey Kirko and Maru can have when they’re delivered to life from the anime.”