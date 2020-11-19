Heatstroke Treatment Market Analysis, Trends and Industry Forecast | Top Players – Novartis AG, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Abbott

Global Heatstroke Treatment Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Heatstroke Treatment Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

The wide ranging Heatstroke Treatment Market report evaluates CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2021-2028 for the market. Base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the Heatstroke Treatment Market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights.

Market Analysis: Global Heatstroke Treatment Market

Global heatstroke treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising average Earth temperature due to global warming, all age groups are vulnerable to the exposure and increasing prevalence of heart and lung disorders, development in the healthcare expenditure and rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global heatstroke treatment market are Mankind Pharma, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Medisim, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Abbott, AstraZeneca, ALLERGAN, Patanjali Ayurved, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

Market Definition: Global Heatstroke Treatment Market

Heatstroke is a condition which occurs when body temperature rises above 104 F or 40ºC in adults, and 105 F or 40.5ºC in children, as a result of prolonged exposure to sunlight or heat or physical exertion in high temperatures. Heatstroke requires emergency treatment as it quickly damages the brain tissues, heart, kidney and muscles. If the treatment is delayed the condition gets worseand increases the chances of serious complications or death. Symptoms include high body temperature, altered mental state or behavior, tachycardia, rapid breathing nausea, vomiting among others.

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition and requires emergency treatment, from 2006 to 2010 about 3332 deaths were reported attributed to heatstroke in the USA, 58 and 71% mortality rates have been reported for 28-day and 2-year respectively regarding heatstroke. It has been reported that the number of deaths will increase due to climate change. By the year 2050, heat stroke-related deaths are expected to rise nearly 2.5 times from the current annual deaths of approximately 2000.

Heatstroke Treatment Market Drivers

Rising average Earth temperature due to global warming has fueled the market growth

Increasing prevalence of heart and lung disorders is driving the market growth

Increasing military training and participating in sports, such as football or long-distance running events, in hot weather can lead to heatstroke; this factor further enhances the market growth

Heatstroke Treatment Market Restraints

Lack of awareness and first aid knowledge amongst people about heatstroke is hampering the market growth

Unavailability of skilled professionals for emergency treatment related to heatstroke also acts as a market restraint

Lack of facilities and emergency departments in remote areas is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Heatstroke Treatment Market

Heatstroke Treatment Market : By Types

Exertional Heat Stroke

Non-Exertional Heat Stroke

Heatstroke Treatment Market : By Mechanism of Action

Antihistamines

Diuretics

Sedatives

Stimulants

Anticonvulsants

Vasoconstrictors

Others

Heatstroke Treatment Market : By Drugs

Dantrolene

Midazolam

Clonidine

Meperidine

Others

Heatstroke Treatment Market : By Diagnosis

Rectal Temperature

Blood Test

Urine Test

Muscle Function Test

Others

Heatstroke Treatment Market : By Treatment

Medication

Cold Therapy

Supportive Care

Heatstroke Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Heatstroke Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Heatstroke Treatment Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Heatstroke Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2017, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc received the Priority Review designation for its novel drug Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) for the treatment of exertional heat stroke (EHS) from the U.S FDA. There is currently no approved drug for the treatment of heatstroke. Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) already received a fast track designation from the U.S FDA, these designations will help the company for early approval of this drug and if approved it will be the first drug therapy for EHS

In January 2017, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc completed the New Drug Application (NDA) submission for Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) to the U.S. FDA for the treatment of exertional heat stroke (EHS). There is currently no approved drug for the treatment of heatstroke and if this is drug approved it will offer a new standard of care for this serious and life-threatening condition

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global heatstroke treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

