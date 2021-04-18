Heating Pad Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2027

“

Heating PadA heating pad is a pad used for warming of parts of the body（necks ,backs, etc.） in order to manage pain. Applying heat can reduce pain, relax tight muscles, and control muscle spasms. There are several types of heating pads, including microwavable, chemical and electric, within these categories are moist and dry heat options.

The heating pad industry concentration is high because there are relatively small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 50.2%, followed by Europe with 29.5% in 2016.

China is a key production market, but it is not a key consumption market. Many U.S. and EU brands like cooperate with Chinese OEM/ODM producers. That makes China a key producer. But on the consumption market, most of Chinese do not even know this product, the China domestic market still need the market guide and market education, Chinese also prefer the massage equipment to this product for relief, the also like use herbal paste to therapy, so this market is growing slowly in China.

Currently, the main type of heating pad is electric type, and the microwave tech is not so mature on People Use electrical appliances, and there is a say that all microwave products has patent according to our interview. The Chemical type is very few.

The world heating pad sales market will still have a fast growth. The sales will reach 6.6 million units in 2022. The main sales regions will still be in U.S.A. and Europe.

Sunbeam, Carex, Walgreens, PureRelief, Thermalon, Milliard, Nature Creation, Drive Medical, Kaz, Beady Heat Therapy, BodyMed, Chattanooga Medical Supply, Sunny Bay, Thrive, Beurer, Conair, Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic, Dongguan Yongqi,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Microwavable Heating Pads, Electric Heating Pads, Chemical Heating Pads,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Home Use, Medical Use, Commercial Use, Other Use,

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heating Pad Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Heating Pad Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Microwavable Heating Pads

1.4.3 Electric Heating Pads

1.2.4 Chemical Heating Pads

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Heating Pad Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Medical Use

1.3.4 Commercial Use

1.3.5 Other Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Heating Pad Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Heating Pad Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Heating Pad Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Heating Pad Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Heating Pad Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heating Pad Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Heating Pad Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Heating Pad Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heating Pad Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Heating Pad Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Heating Pad Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Heating Pad Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Heating Pad Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Heating Pad Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Heating Pad Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Heating Pad Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Heating Pad Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Heating Pad Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Heating Pad Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Heating Pad Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Heating Pad Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Heating Pad Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Heating Pad Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Heating Pad Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Heating Pad Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Heating Pad Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Heating Pad Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Heating Pad Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Heating Pad Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Heating Pad Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Heating Pad Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Heating Pad Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Heating Pad Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Heating Pad Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Heating Pad Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Heating Pad Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Heating Pad Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Heating Pad Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Heating Pad Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Heating Pad Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Heating Pad Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Heating Pad Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Heating Pad Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Heating Pad Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Heating Pad Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Heating Pad Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Heating Pad Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Heating Pad Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Heating Pad Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Heating Pad Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Heating Pad Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Heating Pad Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Heating Pad Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Heating Pad Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Heating Pad Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Heating Pad Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Heating Pad Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Heating Pad Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Heating Pad Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sunbeam

11.1.1 Sunbeam Corporation Information

11.1.2 Sunbeam Overview

11.1.3 Sunbeam Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Sunbeam Heating Pad Product Description

11.1.5 Sunbeam Related Developments

11.2 Carex

11.2.1 Carex Corporation Information

11.2.2 Carex Overview

11.2.3 Carex Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Carex Heating Pad Product Description

11.2.5 Carex Related Developments

11.3 Walgreens

11.3.1 Walgreens Corporation Information

11.3.2 Walgreens Overview

11.3.3 Walgreens Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Walgreens Heating Pad Product Description

11.3.5 Walgreens Related Developments

11.4 PureRelief

11.4.1 PureRelief Corporation Information

11.4.2 PureRelief Overview

11.4.3 PureRelief Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 PureRelief Heating Pad Product Description

11.4.5 PureRelief Related Developments

11.5 Thermalon

11.5.1 Thermalon Corporation Information

11.5.2 Thermalon Overview

11.5.3 Thermalon Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Thermalon Heating Pad Product Description

11.5.5 Thermalon Related Developments

11.6 Milliard

11.6.1 Milliard Corporation Information

11.6.2 Milliard Overview

11.6.3 Milliard Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Milliard Heating Pad Product Description

11.6.5 Milliard Related Developments

11.7 Nature Creation

11.7.1 Nature Creation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nature Creation Overview

11.7.3 Nature Creation Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Nature Creation Heating Pad Product Description

11.7.5 Nature Creation Related Developments

11.8 Drive Medical

11.8.1 Drive Medical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Drive Medical Overview

11.8.3 Drive Medical Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Drive Medical Heating Pad Product Description

11.8.5 Drive Medical Related Developments

11.9 Kaz

11.9.1 Kaz Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kaz Overview

11.9.3 Kaz Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Kaz Heating Pad Product Description

11.9.5 Kaz Related Developments

11.10 Beady Heat Therapy

11.10.1 Beady Heat Therapy Corporation Information

11.10.2 Beady Heat Therapy Overview

11.10.3 Beady Heat Therapy Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Beady Heat Therapy Heating Pad Product Description

11.10.5 Beady Heat Therapy Related Developments

11.12 Chattanooga Medical Supply

11.12.1 Chattanooga Medical Supply Corporation Information

11.12.2 Chattanooga Medical Supply Overview

11.12.3 Chattanooga Medical Supply Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Chattanooga Medical Supply Product Description

11.12.5 Chattanooga Medical Supply Related Developments

11.13 Sunny Bay

11.13.1 Sunny Bay Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sunny Bay Overview

11.13.3 Sunny Bay Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Sunny Bay Product Description

11.13.5 Sunny Bay Related Developments

11.14 Thrive

11.14.1 Thrive Corporation Information

11.14.2 Thrive Overview

11.14.3 Thrive Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Thrive Product Description

11.14.5 Thrive Related Developments

11.15 Beurer

11.15.1 Beurer Corporation Information

11.15.2 Beurer Overview

11.15.3 Beurer Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Beurer Product Description

11.15.5 Beurer Related Developments

11.16 Conair

11.16.1 Conair Corporation Information

11.16.2 Conair Overview

11.16.3 Conair Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Conair Product Description

11.16.5 Conair Related Developments

11.17 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic

11.17.1 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Corporation Information

11.17.2 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Overview

11.17.3 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Product Description

11.17.5 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Related Developments

11.18 Dongguan Yongqi

11.18.1 Dongguan Yongqi Corporation Information

11.18.2 Dongguan Yongqi Overview

11.18.3 Dongguan Yongqi Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Dongguan Yongqi Product Description

11.18.5 Dongguan Yongqi Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Heating Pad Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Heating Pad Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Heating Pad Production Mode & Process

12.4 Heating Pad Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Heating Pad Sales Channels

12.4.2 Heating Pad Distributors

12.5 Heating Pad Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Heating Pad Industry Trends

13.2 Heating Pad Market Drivers

13.3 Heating Pad Market Challenges

13.4 Heating Pad Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Heating Pad Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

