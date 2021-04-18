Heating Pad Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2027
Heating PadA heating pad is a pad used for warming of parts of the body（necks ,backs, etc.） in order to manage pain. Applying heat can reduce pain, relax tight muscles, and control muscle spasms. There are several types of heating pads, including microwavable, chemical and electric, within these categories are moist and dry heat options.
The heating pad industry concentration is high because there are relatively small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 50.2%, followed by Europe with 29.5% in 2016.
China is a key production market, but it is not a key consumption market. Many U.S. and EU brands like cooperate with Chinese OEM/ODM producers. That makes China a key producer. But on the consumption market, most of Chinese do not even know this product, the China domestic market still need the market guide and market education, Chinese also prefer the massage equipment to this product for relief, the also like use herbal paste to therapy, so this market is growing slowly in China.
Currently, the main type of heating pad is electric type, and the microwave tech is not so mature on People Use electrical appliances, and there is a say that all microwave products has patent according to our interview. The Chemical type is very few.
The world heating pad sales market will still have a fast growth. The sales will reach 6.6 million units in 2022. The main sales regions will still be in U.S.A. and Europe.
The Heating Pad Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Heating Pad was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Heating Pad Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Heating Pad market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Heating Pad generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –
Sunbeam, Carex, Walgreens, PureRelief, Thermalon, Milliard, Nature Creation, Drive Medical, Kaz, Beady Heat Therapy, BodyMed, Chattanooga Medical Supply, Sunny Bay, Thrive, Beurer, Conair, Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic, Dongguan Yongqi,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Microwavable Heating Pads, Electric Heating Pads, Chemical Heating Pads,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Home Use, Medical Use, Commercial Use, Other Use,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Heating Pad, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Heating Pad market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Heating Pad from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Heating Pad market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heating Pad Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heating Pad Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Microwavable Heating Pads
1.4.3 Electric Heating Pads
1.2.4 Chemical Heating Pads
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heating Pad Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Home Use
1.3.3 Medical Use
1.3.4 Commercial Use
1.3.5 Other Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Heating Pad Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Heating Pad Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Heating Pad Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Heating Pad Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Heating Pad Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Heating Pad Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heating Pad Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Heating Pad Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Heating Pad Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heating Pad Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Heating Pad Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Heating Pad Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Heating Pad Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Heating Pad Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Heating Pad Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Heating Pad Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Heating Pad Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Heating Pad Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Heating Pad Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Heating Pad Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Heating Pad Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Heating Pad Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Heating Pad Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Heating Pad Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Heating Pad Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Heating Pad Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Heating Pad Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Heating Pad Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Heating Pad Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Heating Pad Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Heating Pad Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Heating Pad Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Heating Pad Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Heating Pad Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Heating Pad Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Heating Pad Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Heating Pad Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Heating Pad Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Heating Pad Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Heating Pad Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Heating Pad Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Heating Pad Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Heating Pad Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Heating Pad Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Heating Pad Revenue by Type (2017-2027)
7.2 Europe Heating Pad Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Heating Pad Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Heating Pad Revenue by Application (2017-2027)
7.3 Europe Heating Pad Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Heating Pad Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Heating Pad Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Revenue by Type (2018-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Revenue by Application (2018-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Heating Pad Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Heating Pad Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Heating Pad Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Heating Pad Revenue by Type (2019-2027)
9.2 Latin America Heating Pad Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Heating Pad Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Heating Pad Revenue by Application (2019-2027)
9.3 Latin America Heating Pad Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Heating Pad Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Heating Pad Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
6 Middle East and Africa
6.1 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Heating Pad Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Sunbeam
11.1.1 Sunbeam Corporation Information
11.1.2 Sunbeam Overview
11.1.3 Sunbeam Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Sunbeam Heating Pad Product Description
11.1.5 Sunbeam Related Developments
11.2 Carex
11.2.1 Carex Corporation Information
11.2.2 Carex Overview
11.2.3 Carex Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Carex Heating Pad Product Description
11.2.5 Carex Related Developments
11.3 Walgreens
11.3.1 Walgreens Corporation Information
11.3.2 Walgreens Overview
11.3.3 Walgreens Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Walgreens Heating Pad Product Description
11.3.5 Walgreens Related Developments
11.4 PureRelief
11.4.1 PureRelief Corporation Information
11.4.2 PureRelief Overview
11.4.3 PureRelief Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 PureRelief Heating Pad Product Description
11.4.5 PureRelief Related Developments
11.5 Thermalon
11.5.1 Thermalon Corporation Information
11.5.2 Thermalon Overview
11.5.3 Thermalon Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Thermalon Heating Pad Product Description
11.5.5 Thermalon Related Developments
11.6 Milliard
11.6.1 Milliard Corporation Information
11.6.2 Milliard Overview
11.6.3 Milliard Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Milliard Heating Pad Product Description
11.6.5 Milliard Related Developments
11.7 Nature Creation
11.7.1 Nature Creation Corporation Information
11.7.2 Nature Creation Overview
11.7.3 Nature Creation Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Nature Creation Heating Pad Product Description
11.7.5 Nature Creation Related Developments
11.8 Drive Medical
11.8.1 Drive Medical Corporation Information
11.8.2 Drive Medical Overview
11.8.3 Drive Medical Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Drive Medical Heating Pad Product Description
11.8.5 Drive Medical Related Developments
11.9 Kaz
11.9.1 Kaz Corporation Information
11.9.2 Kaz Overview
11.9.3 Kaz Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Kaz Heating Pad Product Description
11.9.5 Kaz Related Developments
11.10 Beady Heat Therapy
11.10.1 Beady Heat Therapy Corporation Information
11.10.2 Beady Heat Therapy Overview
11.10.3 Beady Heat Therapy Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Beady Heat Therapy Heating Pad Product Description
11.10.5 Beady Heat Therapy Related Developments
11.12 Chattanooga Medical Supply
11.12.1 Chattanooga Medical Supply Corporation Information
11.12.2 Chattanooga Medical Supply Overview
11.12.3 Chattanooga Medical Supply Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Chattanooga Medical Supply Product Description
11.12.5 Chattanooga Medical Supply Related Developments
11.13 Sunny Bay
11.13.1 Sunny Bay Corporation Information
11.13.2 Sunny Bay Overview
11.13.3 Sunny Bay Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Sunny Bay Product Description
11.13.5 Sunny Bay Related Developments
11.14 Thrive
11.14.1 Thrive Corporation Information
11.14.2 Thrive Overview
11.14.3 Thrive Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Thrive Product Description
11.14.5 Thrive Related Developments
11.15 Beurer
11.15.1 Beurer Corporation Information
11.15.2 Beurer Overview
11.15.3 Beurer Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Beurer Product Description
11.15.5 Beurer Related Developments
11.16 Conair
11.16.1 Conair Corporation Information
11.16.2 Conair Overview
11.16.3 Conair Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Conair Product Description
11.16.5 Conair Related Developments
11.17 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic
11.17.1 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Corporation Information
11.17.2 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Overview
11.17.3 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Product Description
11.17.5 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Related Developments
11.18 Dongguan Yongqi
11.18.1 Dongguan Yongqi Corporation Information
11.18.2 Dongguan Yongqi Overview
11.18.3 Dongguan Yongqi Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Dongguan Yongqi Product Description
11.18.5 Dongguan Yongqi Related Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Heating Pad Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Heating Pad Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Heating Pad Production Mode & Process
12.4 Heating Pad Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Heating Pad Sales Channels
12.4.2 Heating Pad Distributors
12.5 Heating Pad Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Heating Pad Industry Trends
13.2 Heating Pad Market Drivers
13.3 Heating Pad Market Challenges
13.4 Heating Pad Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Heating Pad Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
Therefore, Heating Pad Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Heating Pad.”