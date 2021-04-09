Heated Jackets Market Vendor Overview By Key Customers, Offerings, Geographic And Segment Focus With Forecast To 2029

Heated jackets are heated gears mostly wore by professionals in low-temperature conditions in order to carry out the outdoor activities, mainly jobsites, DIY professionals etc. which can be stored & cleaned easily. Cold places are the primary hotspots for the sales of heated jackets. Heated jackets provide comfort and warmth on the jobsites, mainly fitted with a USB power source that not only transfers the heating power from the battery to the heated jacket but can also charge up to two USB-compatible power tools or electronic devices at the same time.

Outer shells of heated jackets are built with durable fabrics that are wind and water resistant. Some heated jackets are fitted with LED controller with a variety of temperature settings. For maximum comfort and heat retention, the manufacturers utilize polyester thermal liners in their heated jackets. From leisure activities to heavy duty jobs in adverse weather situations, heated jackets find their application.

Importantly, players in the heated jackets market must pave the way in the potential markets, such as China, India, and the Middle East. Home Depot, Amazon etc. are the prominent e-commerce platforms for the sales of heated jackets. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global heated jackets market.

Global Heated Jackets Market: Dynamics

Predominantly, heated jackets are sold through online channels. Expansion of online sales channels are likely to bolster the global heated jackets market. Demand for heated jackets is foreseen to be supported by small scale construction activities and outdoor projects. As customers are becoming more brand and quality conscious, technological advancement and material innovation are the prominent strategies adopted by the manufacturers.

The anticipation of new market entrants from China will further mainstay the global heated jackets market growth. Competitive pricing and wide range of offerings, for both men and women, to play a pivotal role in the heated jackets market development. Introducing new and innovative combinations of accessories in the kits of heated jackets is also cited as a crucial factor. Raw material prices to determine the operational profitability of the manufacturers, as overhead costs are not yet significant.

Global Heated Jackets Market: Segments

The global heated jackets market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel, end-use, application, and region

On the basis of the sales channel, the global heated jackets market can be segmented as:

Online

Offline

On the basis of the end-use, the global heated jackets market can be segmented as:

Men

Women

On the basis of the application, the global heated jackets market can be segmented as:

Construction

Leisure

DIY

Auxiliary Applications (mainly Outdoor)

Global Heated Jackets Market: Regional Outlook

The low popularity of heated jackets in China, India, and South East Asia countries, the heated jackets market is highly concentrated in North America and Western Europe. Most of the heated jackets’ manufacturers are operating in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Further, the global heated jackets market is witnessing a robust growth owing to increase in adoption and awareness for the heated jackets. As the macroeconomic landscape shifts, it is expected that companies will seek to couple productivity enhancements with necessary innovation efforts including a review of the omnichannel footprint. Moreover, in the near future, heated jackets market will strictly be dominated by the U.S. High price of heated jackets and low awareness in regions such as Africa, ASEAN, and other countries of Asia Pacific will likely to impede the market growth.

Global Heated Jackets Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global heated jackets market discerned across the value chain include:

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Duralogic USA, LLC (Ravean)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

H2C Brands, LLC

Makita

Blaze Wear

Ororo

DeWalt

Heated Wear Gerbing Gyde

