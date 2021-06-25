Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| Stahls’ Inc, Chemica, Dae Ha Co. Ltd., Avery Dennison Corp

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Research Report: Stahls’ Inc, Chemica, Dae Ha Co. Ltd., Avery Dennison Corp, Siser Srl, Hexis Corporation, Poli-Tape Group, MINSEO Co, Unimark Heat Transfer Co, SEF Textile, Advanced Display Materials, Neenah, Sappi Group, Hansol, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Segmentation by Product: Heat Transfer PU Vinyl, Heat Transfer PVC Vinyl, 3D PU Heat Transfer Vinyl, Heat Transfer Paper

Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Segmentation by Application: Textile Industry, Consumer Goods Packaging, Other

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Heat Transfer PU Vinyl

1.2.3 Heat Transfer PVC Vinyl

1.2.4 3D PU Heat Transfer Vinyl

1.2.5 Heat Transfer Paper

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Textile Industry

1.3.3 Consumer Goods Packaging

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Stahls’ Inc

12.1.1 Stahls’ Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stahls’ Inc Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Stahls’ Inc Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stahls’ Inc Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.1.5 Stahls’ Inc Recent Development

12.2 Chemica

12.2.1 Chemica Corporation Information

12.2.2 Chemica Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Chemica Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Chemica Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.2.5 Chemica Recent Development

12.3 Dae Ha Co. Ltd.

12.3.1 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.3.5 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.4 Avery Dennison Corp

12.4.1 Avery Dennison Corp Corporation Information

12.4.2 Avery Dennison Corp Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Avery Dennison Corp Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Avery Dennison Corp Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.4.5 Avery Dennison Corp Recent Development

12.5 Siser Srl

12.5.1 Siser Srl Corporation Information

12.5.2 Siser Srl Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Siser Srl Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Siser Srl Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.5.5 Siser Srl Recent Development

12.6 Hexis Corporation

12.6.1 Hexis Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hexis Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hexis Corporation Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hexis Corporation Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.6.5 Hexis Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Poli-Tape Group

12.7.1 Poli-Tape Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Poli-Tape Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Poli-Tape Group Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Poli-Tape Group Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.7.5 Poli-Tape Group Recent Development

12.8 MINSEO Co

12.8.1 MINSEO Co Corporation Information

12.8.2 MINSEO Co Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MINSEO Co Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MINSEO Co Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.8.5 MINSEO Co Recent Development

12.9 Unimark Heat Transfer Co

12.9.1 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Corporation Information

12.9.2 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.9.5 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Recent Development

12.10 SEF Textile

12.10.1 SEF Textile Corporation Information

12.10.2 SEF Textile Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SEF Textile Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SEF Textile Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.10.5 SEF Textile Recent Development

12.11 Stahls’ Inc

12.11.1 Stahls’ Inc Corporation Information

12.11.2 Stahls’ Inc Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Stahls’ Inc Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Stahls’ Inc Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Products Offered

12.11.5 Stahls’ Inc Recent Development

12.12 Neenah

12.12.1 Neenah Corporation Information

12.12.2 Neenah Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Neenah Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Neenah Products Offered

12.12.5 Neenah Recent Development

12.13 Sappi Group

12.13.1 Sappi Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sappi Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Sappi Group Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sappi Group Products Offered

12.13.5 Sappi Group Recent Development

12.14 Hansol

12.14.1 Hansol Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hansol Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hansol Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hansol Products Offered

12.14.5 Hansol Recent Development

12.15 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

12.15.1 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Corporation Information

12.15.2 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Products Offered

12.15.5 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Industry Trends

13.2 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Drivers

13.3 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Challenges

13.4 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.