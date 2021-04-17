Heat Stress Monitor Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

As per a P&S Intelligence report, the global heat stress monitor market is predicted to attain a revenue of $62.5 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during the time period 2020–2030. The market is registering growth due to the rising adoption of heat stress monitors because of strict safety and environmental regulations that have been implemented for workplaces and increasing demand for these devices from the oil & gas and mining industries.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/heat-stress-monitor-market-report/report-sample

In terms of product, the heat stress monitor market is divided into fixed and portable/handheld, between which, the portable/handheld division dominated the market in 2019. This can owing to the dynamic nature of these devices that allow the users to carry them around the field. Portable/handheld stress heat monitors are utilized to monitor the intensity of heat stress in different conditions, which range from underground mines to industrial workplaces.

This can be owing to the ability of this technology to monitor different environmental factors, such as relative humidity, temperature, and airflow. The current COVID-19 crisis is impacting original equipment manufacturers in all regions, and has obstructed global shipments to a large extent. The supply chain has slowed down due to the pandemic and has led to the delay of deployments of heat stress monitors in several industries.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=heat-stress-monitor-market-report

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the heat stress monitor market