Heat Stress Monitor Market 2020-2027 | TSI, Nielsen-Kellerman Co, FLIR Systems, Romteck Australia Pty Ltd, SPER SCIENTIFIC

Heat stress monitor market will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing adoption of heat stress monitoring in athletics and military applications is an essential factor driving the heat stress monitor market.

Heat stress monitor market will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing adoption of heat stress monitoring in athletics and military applications is an essential factor driving the heat stress monitor market.

Heat stress monitors are majorly applied on workers working in high stress and high heat conditions, it monitors temperatures of the environment and the user it is applied on, alerting the user of any threatening conditions like heat stroke, dehydration and informs the user to hydrate them and cool down. These monitors employ the WBGT (Wet Bulb Globe Temperature) systems to measure the appropriate working temperature conditions.

Rising environmental and safety regulations for heat stress management is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising awareness about employees’ safety from excessive heat at workplaces, rising demand for heat stress monitoring in manufacturing and mining industries, rising concern about the safety and health of workers and the low cost of these monitors and increasing adoption and safety regulations regarding heat stress management are the major factors among others boosting the heat stress monitor market. Moreover, rising latent markets in APAC, Africa, and Middle East, rising integration of AI in heat stress monitor and rising low cost of heat stress monitors will further create new opportunities for heat stress monitor market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, rising lack of information and required professionals for the monitoring of heat stress and rising absence of any severe regulations regarding the employment of heat stress monitors in the applicable industries are the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, while rising lack of awareness/necessary training to deal with heat stress conditions and rising lack of trained professionals for heat stress monitoring will further challenge the heat stress monitor market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This heat stress monitor market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on heat stress monitor market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Heat Stress Monitor Market Scope and Market Size

Heat stress monitor market is segmented on the basis of product, offering, technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the heat stress monitor market is segmented into fixed, handheld and portable.

Based on offering, the heat stress monitor market is segmented into hardware/software and services.

Based on technology, the heat stress monitor market is segmented into black globe/globe thermometer, natural wet bulb, dry bulb, thermometer and relative humidity & air flow.

The heat stress monitor market is also segmented on the basis of application into military, athletics & sports, manufacturing plants, mining, oil & gas and others.

Heat Stress Monitor Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Heat stress monitor market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product, offering, technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the heat stress monitor market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the heat stress monitor market due to rising strong presence of prominent manufacturers, increasing awareness regarding employee safety, rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as the U.S. and Canada and rising stringent government regulations and compliances regarding occupational safety equipment in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in heat stress monitor market due to increasing concern about the safety and health of workers and the low cost of these monitors and increasing adoption and safety regulations regarding heat stress management in this region.

The country section of the heat stress monitor market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Heat Stress Monitor Market Share Analysis

Heat stress monitor market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to heat stress monitor market.

The major players covered in heat stress monitor market report are TSI, Nielsen-Kellerman Co., FLIR Systems, Romteck Australia Pty Ltd, SPER SCIENTIFIC, Runrite Electronics, Besantek, SCADACore, PCE Instruments, LSI LASTEM s.r.l., skSATO (SATO KEIRYOKI MFG. CO., LTD.), SCARLET TECH, Numag Data Systems Pvt Ltd., General Tools & Instruments LLC., TES Electrical Electronic Cop., Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd., Enviro., Sensidyne LP, and Anaum – Test and Measurement. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Heat Stress Monitor report.

Major Highlights of Heat Stress Monitor market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Heat Stress Monitor market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Heat Stress Monitor market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Heat Stress Monitor market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

