Heat Resistant Polymers Market Is Projected Witness a Steady Growth By 2026 | BASF SE, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, PolyOne Corporation

Some of the companies competing in the Heat Resistant Polymers Market are: BASF SE, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Solvay, KURARAY CO., LTD., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Victrex plc., Dongyue Group, DIC CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc, Covestro AG, Parkway Products, LLC, A. Schulman, Inc., Caledonian Industries Ltd, Quadrant Epp Surlon India Limited, Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corporation, Dow, Huntsman International LLC, PolyOne Corporation, RTP Company, Ensinger, etc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of heat resistant polymers in automotive and aerospace industries acts as the major driver in the growth of the market

Increased application scope in fuel efficient, manufacturing compact by replacing metallic parts boosts the demand of high resistant polymers

Market Restraints:

Difficulty in the processing of heat resistant polymers hinders the growth of the market

High cost of heat resistant polymers as compared to other polymers affect the market growth

Brief Definitions and Overview on Heat Resistant Polymers Market

Global Heat Resistant Polymers market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to growing demand for heat resistant polymers they are a replacement to conventional materials.

Heat Resistant Polymers are the polymers that have the capacity to tolerate extremely high temperatures. These polymers have a longer life as compared to other polymers due to their nature of getting recycled through reheating and reshaping. Heat resistant polymers are composed of heterocyclic and aromatic species that are linked by flexible bridging groups. Due to their properties of resisting high temperatures, heat resistant polymers are used semiconductor, petro/chemical, aerospace, and transportation industries.

Segmentation: Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market

By Type

Fluoropolymers

Polyimides

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polybenzimidazole

Polyether Ether Ketone

Others

By End-User

Transportation

Electronics & Electrical

Other Industries

