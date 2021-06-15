Heat Recovery Wheels Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI）, Ostberg, Hoval Group

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

>>>Download sample report copy of Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market 2019 https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3100293/global-heat-recovery-wheels-market

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI）, Ostberg, Hoval Group, Klingenburg, Eri Corporation, Greenheck, FlaktGroup SEMCO, NovelAire, HEATEX, Seibu Giken, Airxchange

By Types:

Condensation Rotors

Hygroscopic Rotors

Sorption Rotors



By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial







For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Heat Recovery Wheels Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3100293/global-heat-recovery-wheels-market

Table of Contents:

1 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Product Overview

1.2 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Condensation Rotors

1.2.2 Hygroscopic Rotors

1.2.3 Sorption Rotors

1.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Heat Recovery Wheels Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Heat Recovery Wheels Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Heat Recovery Wheels Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Heat Recovery Wheels Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heat Recovery Wheels as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Heat Recovery Wheels Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Heat Recovery Wheels Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Heat Recovery Wheels Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Heat Recovery Wheels by Application

4.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Heat Recovery Wheels by Country

5.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels by Country

6.1 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels by Country

8.1 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Recovery Wheels Business

10.1 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI）

10.1.1 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI） Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI） Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI） Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI） Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered

10.1.5 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI） Recent Development

10.2 Ostberg

10.2.1 Ostberg Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ostberg Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ostberg Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ostberg Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered

10.2.5 Ostberg Recent Development

10.3 Hoval Group

10.3.1 Hoval Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hoval Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hoval Group Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hoval Group Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered

10.3.5 Hoval Group Recent Development

10.4 Klingenburg

10.4.1 Klingenburg Corporation Information

10.4.2 Klingenburg Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Klingenburg Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Klingenburg Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered

10.4.5 Klingenburg Recent Development

10.5 Eri Corporation

10.5.1 Eri Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Eri Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Eri Corporation Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Eri Corporation Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered

10.5.5 Eri Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Greenheck

10.6.1 Greenheck Corporation Information

10.6.2 Greenheck Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Greenheck Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Greenheck Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered

10.6.5 Greenheck Recent Development

10.7 FlaktGroup SEMCO

10.7.1 FlaktGroup SEMCO Corporation Information

10.7.2 FlaktGroup SEMCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 FlaktGroup SEMCO Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 FlaktGroup SEMCO Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered

10.7.5 FlaktGroup SEMCO Recent Development

10.8 NovelAire

10.8.1 NovelAire Corporation Information

10.8.2 NovelAire Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 NovelAire Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 NovelAire Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered

10.8.5 NovelAire Recent Development

10.9 HEATEX

10.9.1 HEATEX Corporation Information

10.9.2 HEATEX Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 HEATEX Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 HEATEX Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered

10.9.5 HEATEX Recent Development

10.10 Seibu Giken

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Heat Recovery Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Seibu Giken Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Seibu Giken Recent Development

10.11 Airxchange

10.11.1 Airxchange Corporation Information

10.11.2 Airxchange Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Airxchange Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Airxchange Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered

10.11.5 Airxchange Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Heat Recovery Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Heat Recovery Wheels Distributors

12.3 Heat Recovery Wheels Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3100293/global-heat-recovery-wheels-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”