Heat Recovery Wheels Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI）, Ostberg, Hoval Group
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI）, Ostberg, Hoval Group, Klingenburg, Eri Corporation, Greenheck, FlaktGroup SEMCO, NovelAire, HEATEX, Seibu Giken, Airxchange
By Types:
Condensation Rotors
Hygroscopic Rotors
Sorption Rotors
By Applications:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Table of Contents:
1 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Overview
1.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Product Overview
1.2 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Condensation Rotors
1.2.2 Hygroscopic Rotors
1.2.3 Sorption Rotors
1.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Heat Recovery Wheels Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Heat Recovery Wheels Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Heat Recovery Wheels Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Heat Recovery Wheels Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heat Recovery Wheels as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Heat Recovery Wheels Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Heat Recovery Wheels Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Heat Recovery Wheels Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Heat Recovery Wheels by Application
4.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Industrial
4.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Heat Recovery Wheels by Country
5.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels by Country
6.1 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels by Country
8.1 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Recovery Wheels Business
10.1 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI）
10.1.1 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI） Corporation Information
10.1.2 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI） Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI） Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI） Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered
10.1.5 Pahwa Group（Bry-Air and DRI） Recent Development
10.2 Ostberg
10.2.1 Ostberg Corporation Information
10.2.2 Ostberg Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Ostberg Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Ostberg Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered
10.2.5 Ostberg Recent Development
10.3 Hoval Group
10.3.1 Hoval Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 Hoval Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Hoval Group Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Hoval Group Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered
10.3.5 Hoval Group Recent Development
10.4 Klingenburg
10.4.1 Klingenburg Corporation Information
10.4.2 Klingenburg Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Klingenburg Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Klingenburg Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered
10.4.5 Klingenburg Recent Development
10.5 Eri Corporation
10.5.1 Eri Corporation Corporation Information
10.5.2 Eri Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Eri Corporation Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Eri Corporation Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered
10.5.5 Eri Corporation Recent Development
10.6 Greenheck
10.6.1 Greenheck Corporation Information
10.6.2 Greenheck Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Greenheck Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Greenheck Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered
10.6.5 Greenheck Recent Development
10.7 FlaktGroup SEMCO
10.7.1 FlaktGroup SEMCO Corporation Information
10.7.2 FlaktGroup SEMCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 FlaktGroup SEMCO Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 FlaktGroup SEMCO Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered
10.7.5 FlaktGroup SEMCO Recent Development
10.8 NovelAire
10.8.1 NovelAire Corporation Information
10.8.2 NovelAire Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 NovelAire Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 NovelAire Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered
10.8.5 NovelAire Recent Development
10.9 HEATEX
10.9.1 HEATEX Corporation Information
10.9.2 HEATEX Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 HEATEX Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 HEATEX Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered
10.9.5 HEATEX Recent Development
10.10 Seibu Giken
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Heat Recovery Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Seibu Giken Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Seibu Giken Recent Development
10.11 Airxchange
10.11.1 Airxchange Corporation Information
10.11.2 Airxchange Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Airxchange Heat Recovery Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Airxchange Heat Recovery Wheels Products Offered
10.11.5 Airxchange Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Heat Recovery Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Heat Recovery Wheels Distributors
12.3 Heat Recovery Wheels Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
