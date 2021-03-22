Heart Tumor Market to Hit CAGR of +7% 2028 | Tomtec Imaging Systems GmBh, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, CardioComm Solutions Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation

The Global Heart Tumor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately +7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

A cardiac tumor is an abnormal growth of tissue in the heart, and may be classified as either cancerous (malignant) or non-cancerous (benign). Cardiac tumors are further classified as either primary (originating within the heart itself) or secondary (spread from a primary tumor in a different part of the body).

Cardiac tumors is a rare disease that aredifficult to diagnose. They are divided on the basis of type into primary and secondary tumors. The prevalance of the secondary tumors is higher than the primary tumors. Majority of the primary cardiac tumors are benign in origin. The high incidences of metastatic tumors is attributed to various types of cancers such as lung, breast, renal cancer, lymphomas and melanomas. Clinical manifestations of these tumors generally based on the size and location of the tumors and spread to the adjacent tissues rather than the type of the tumor itself. Echocardiography is the major tool used for diagnosis of the tumors. Other imaging modalities include cardiac MRI, cardiac CT, and 3D echocardiography, which may offer some additional information with histological examination.

According to the surgery and autopsy reports, primary cardiac tumors are rare with an incidence rate of about 0.3%-0.7%. Malignant primary cardiac sarcomas are usually located in the right atrium of the heart and are most commonly angiosarcomas. The malignant primary cardiac tumors are often diagnosed in young patientswho have a poor prognosis and survival rate of only 10% According to the WHO, the prevalence of melanoma skin cancers has been increasing from the past few decades. Furthermore, 132,000 melanoma skin cancers cases are reported each year across the globe.

The major players in global Heart Tumor market include:

Tomtec Imaging Systems GmBh, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, CardioComm Solutions Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Pie Medical Imaging, HeartSciences, 3mensio Medical Imaging, and eMedica, S.L.

On the basis of diagnosis the market is categorized as:

CT

MRI

Radionuclide Imaging

Pet

Myocardial Biopsy

Cardiac Catherization

Electrophysiology Test

On the basis of treatment the market is categorized as:

Surgery

Chemotherapy



Geologically, the global Heart Tumor Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, Asia Pacific controlled the market in the previous years, followed by North America. These districts all in all represented over half of the aggregate income produced by the market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at a higher pace amid the gauge time frame took after by Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

In addition to this, the report incorporates a detailed and wide-ranging overview of the competitive landscape and administrative structure of the Global Heart Tumor Market. This will give users a reasonable understanding of the state of drivers, restraints, opportunities and strategies that affect the market. Along with this, the report gives both subjective as well as objective analysis of the global market.

