Heart Pump Devices Market Demand | Industry Statistics, Growth, Share, Analysis, Current Trends and Research Overview Report, 2021-2027

Heart Pump Device is a mechanical pump that is used to support heart function and blood flow in people who have weakened hearts. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and Australia. Every year, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) take the lives of 17.7 million people accounting to 31% of all global deaths. These devices can support the function of the left, right, or both heart ventricles. So, during the study of Global Heart Pump Devices market, we have considered Heart Pump Devices products and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Heart Pump Devices Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, Device type, Therapy type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Product type global Heart Pump Devices Market is classified as Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD) and Bi-Ventricular Assist Device (BiVAD). Based upon Device Type, global Heart Pump Devices Market is classified as Implantable Heart Pump Devices and Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices. Based upon Therapy type, global Heart Pump Devices Market is classified as Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) and Destination therapy (DT). Based upon End User type, global Heart Pump Devices Market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Cancer Research Centers.

The regions covered in this Heart Pump Devices Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Heart Pump Devices is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Heart Pump Devices market report covers prominent players like Cardiac Assist, Comed, Lepu Medical Technology, Merit Medical Systems, Ceremed, Inc., Thoratec Corporation, St. Jude Medical, SynCardia Systems LLC, and Heart Ware International, Biomed, Baxter International Inc, Heart Ware International, Thoratec, Berlin Heart, CryoLife, Jarvik Heart, Reliant heart, Sun Medical Technology Research and others.

The major key drivers for the growth of the Global Heart Pump Devices Market are increasing geriatric population, growing awareness about cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements and increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases attributed due to rising risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, increasing level of smoking and alcohol consumption. The American Heart Association estimates that 65% of patients with diabetes die due to some form of cardiovascular disease. However, heart pump devices implantation surgeries are highly expensive and the cost is further added according to the per year life added. For instance, Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) implantation costs USD 175,420 for the procedure contributing to total cost of USD 726,200 for six years. The U.S. health care system spends more than $26 billion annually for patients with heart failure. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

By Product

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Bi-Ventricular Assist Device(BiVAD)

By Type

Implantable Heart Pump Devices

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices

By Therapy

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT)

Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR)

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC)

Destination therapy (DT)

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

By Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Players

Cardiac Assist

Comed

Lepu Medical Technology

Merit Medical Systems

Ceremed Inc.

Thoratec Corporation

Jude Medical

SynCardia Systems LLC

Heart Ware International

Biomed

Baxter International Inc

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Heart Pump Devices Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Heart Pump Devices Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Heart Pump Devices Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Heart Pump Devices Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Heart Pump Devices Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Heart Pump Devices Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

