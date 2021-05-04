Heart failure Pipeline Insight to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

Heart failure Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Heart failure Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

DelveInsight s, Heart failure Pipeline Insight, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Heart failure pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Heart failure Understanding

Heart failure: Overview

Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure refers to the condition when heart is not able to pump adequate blood to the body. In the absence of sufficient blood flow, all the major body functions are disrupted. Certain conditions, such as narrowed arteries in the heart (coronary artery disease) or high blood pressure, gradually leave the heart too weak or stiff to fill and pump efficiently. Heart failure can be diagnosed based on the medical and family history, a physical exam, and test results. Treating heart failure depends on the severity of the condition. Diagnostic tests include: electrocardiogram, chest X-Ray, echocardiography etc. Treatments usually include heart-healthy lifestyle changes, medicines, and ongoing care.

“Heart failure- Pipeline Insight, 2021” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Heart failure pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Heart failure treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Heart failure commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Heart failure collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Heart failure R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Heart failure.

This segment of the Heart failure report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Pecavaptan (BAY-1753011): Bayer

BAY 1753011, a novel, dual-acting vasopressin receptor antagonist. The company is recruiting for a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active and placebo-controlled study (phase 2 of clinical trials) of BAY1753011 in patients who have congestive heart failure.

Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Amgen

Omecamtiv mecarbil, previously referred to as CK-1827452, is a cardiac-specific myosin activator. Experimental studies on rats and dogs, proved the efficacy and mechanism of action of omecamtiv mecarbil. Current clinical studies on humans have shown there is a direct linear relationship between dose and systolic ejection time

Further product details are provided in the report ..

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Heart failure drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Heart failure. The companies which have their Heart failure drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage, i.e. phase III and Phase II include, Bayer and others.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Heart failure therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Heart failure drugs.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Heart failure drugs

How many Heart failure drugs are developed by each company

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Heart failure

What are the key collaborations (Industry Industry, Industry Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Heart failure therapeutics

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies

What are the clinical studies going on for Heart failure and their status

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs

Bayer

Amgen

Juventas Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

Lantheus Medical Imaging

BAY-1753011

Omecamtiv Mecarbil

ACRX-100

GSK2798745

LMI 1195-101

