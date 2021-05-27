Heart Block Treatment Market: Increase in the Number of Patients Suffering from One or Other Heart Block is Projected to Drive the Global Market

Heart block is a disease of the electrical system of the heart that controls the rate and rhythm of the heart. A heart block occurs if there is slowed and disturbed electrical signals while travelling to the heart. People have inherited congenital heart blocks as well as acquired heart blocks that develop after birth.

Based on the working of electric signal, heart block is of two types: partial heart block and complete heart block. In partial heart block, the electrical signals are blocked partially i.e., their arrival to the heart is delayed. In complete heart block, signal transmission gets blocked completely. Increase in the number of patients suffering from one or other heart block is projected to drive the global heart block treatment market. Additionally, age plays a crucial role in the development of heart block.

Older the people higher the risk of acquiring heart stroke. Hence, aging population propels the global market. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that around 524 million people were old in 2010 and nearly 2 billion people will belong to the geriatric population by 2050. Moreover, increase in incidence of hypothyroidism fuels the growth of the global heart block treatment market. This is because people with hypothyroidism easily develop heart blocks.

The global heart block treatment market can be segmented based on type. In terms of type, the market can be classified into first degree heart block, second degree heart block, and third degree heart block. In first-degree heart block, electrical signals are slowed as they move from atria (upper chamber of heart) to ventricles (lower chamber of heart). Usually, first-degree heart block does not cause any symptoms and hence do not require treatment. In second degree heart block, electrical signals are slowed in large degree between atria and ventricles.

Sometimes, several signals do not reach the ventricles. If electrical signals do not reach the ventricles, these will not contract and pump blood to the lungs along with the rest of the body. Second degree heart blocks are of two types: Mobitz type I and Mobitz type II. In third degree heart block, none of the electrical signals reach the ventricles resulting in complete heart block. Pacemakers are used for the treatment of third-degree heart block and some cases of second-degree heart block.

Geographically, the global heart block treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America is projected to account for significant share of the global market. This is due to government support, increase in incidence of heart block, rise in research & development expenditure, and technology advancements.

Asia Pacific is the most promising market for heart block treatment due to large population with high unmet medical needs, developing health care infrastructure, rise in awareness, and increase in disposable income. The market in Latin America and Africa is still in a nascent stage. However, reforms in health care infrastructure have induced large number of players to focus on establishing and increasing customer base in countries in the Middle East.

Major players operating in the global heart block treatment market include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG., and SORIN S.p.A.

