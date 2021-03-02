Healthcare Update: Global Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market Growing At A CAGR Of 11.43% | PetCure Oncology, Accuray Incorporated, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB

Veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system marketis expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account toUSD 5.03 billionby 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.43% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The progressing enactment of stereotactic radiosurgery system (SRS) for the remedy of malignancy in pets joined with acceleration in the pet group is principally encouraging the business growth. Prosperous acceptance of frameless stereotactic radiosurgery for the therapy of intracranial tumefaction in canines with complimentary clinical results is helping the market to grow. Some of the other determinants, such as administrative actions, boosting expenses in the animal healthcare enterprise, and accelerated technological progressions in non-invasive SRS orderliness are assumed to facilitate the syndicate. The after-effects such as redness, deterioration of hair can restraint market growth.

Veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system marketis segmented onthe basis of product and modality type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system marketis segmented into microsurgical instrumentation, optical/viewing instruments and others.

Veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system markethas also been segmented based onthe modality type into gamma knife, linear accelerator, particle beam radiation therapy, cyber knife.

The countries covered in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system marketreport are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market report are PetCure Oncology, Accuray Incorporated, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

